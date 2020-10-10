A consultant presented maps for a proposed annexation in Magnolia that would extend city limits to include parts of Fernwood and further south of existing town limits.
Marshall Anderson, a planner with Slaughter & Associates, told aldermen Tuesday that he is ready to write the legal description of what the town’s new expanded boundaries will be if the court approves a new annexation.
But first, officials need clarification on the official boundaries as they stand.
Anderson showed aldermen a map of town boundaries throughout previous annexations, including one in 2008 that extended town limits up Quinlivan Road.
But he also told officials that there are documents for a proposed 2016 annexation that added more area. He needs to clarify those additions and the current boundaries for his legal description.
The propsed annexation would extend Magnolia’s boundaries on the north from the area around the Love’s Travel Stop west to Highway 48. And east of there, the town would take in Airport-Fernwood Road to Highway 51. The city’s southern boundaries would be extended to just beyond Highway 568.
Alderman Joe Cornacchione asked when the town becomes obligated to provide water and utilities to the annexed areas. Anderson said it could be five to 10 years but differs based on various factors.
The board unanimously approved paying Slaughter & Associates $944 for planning work on the project.
In the absence of recently resigned Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon, Mayor Pro Tem Becky Magee presided Tuesday over a town board meeting focused on the town audit and new annexation.
Aldermen authorized Magee to sign requests for cash forms, checks to vendors, compliance reports and other documents related to the town’s Small Municipalities and Limited Population Counties Grant Project. They also authorized Magee or City Clerk Cynthia Richardson to sign requests for cash forms, checks to vendors, compliance reports and other documents related to the town’s Community Development Block Grant Project.
In another matter, CPA Angela Herzog presented an unmodified opinion on the 2018-19 town budget, the best possible rating.
Herzog noted a positive change in the income net position which was $2.5 million at the end of the year. There was a big increase in grant funding, and nothing spent by the town exceeded what was budgeted for it.
In fact, the town spent $105,000 less than budgeted.
Herzog named a few weaknesses, including how assets were reported, several special revenue funds not being included in the budget, and accounting money being mistakenly put into the general fund instead of the enterprise fund.
Keith Lott of Neel Schaffer reminded the board that the Small Municipalities Grant Project begun in March 2019 and put on hold during the Community Development Block Grant project is ready to begin again. He asked that the board check their records for minutes of a March 5, 2019, meeting that he can use to legally re-advertise the small municipalities grant project.
Lott said the roads to be overlaid in the project are Reo Lane from Cunnigen Street to Quinlivan Road, Regan Drive from East Bay Street to Regan Road, West Pine Street from Quinlivan Road to the dead end, and Steve Drive from Quinlivan Road to Bell Haven Road.
Magee said Deputy City Clerk Laura Evans would check records for the minutes.
In other business, aldermen:
• Approved paying Griner Drilling Service Inc. no more than $93,897 to make emergency repairs to the well at the Croft Metals plant, where sand and clay coming through the system damaged the pump. Public Works Director Eric Jones told aldermen the repair will be much cheaper than buying a new pump for $670,000.
• Approved the payment of $77,737 to Red Oak Construction, $5,900 to The Ferguson Group and $2,058 to Neel-Schaffer for work in a 2019 CDBG project to rehabilitate and extend the wastewater collection system.
• Approved paying $1,900 to Miller & Miller attorneys for hours and work performed on town legal matters.
• Approved a fireworks show on Saturday, Oct. 17, for the 14th anniversary of La Mariposa Restaurant. Owner Mercedes Ricks said she encourages attendees to wear face masks to the outdoor event, which will take place at 7 or 7:30 p.m., and she will ask the fire department to have a truck there as a safety measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.