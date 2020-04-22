The Pike County Chamber of Commerce’s Mississippi Scholars banquet, which was set for Friday, was canceled weeks ago but local students will still be honored.
Chamber Executive Director Catherine Sanders said the decision to cancel the banquet wasn’t easy, but she knew it had to be done because Southwest Mississippi Community College, where the banquet is held, is closed due to the coronavirus.
“It became clear early on we were not going to be able to host the banquet,” Sanders said. “It was really a different way to do things this year, but it was important to keep this going.”
Despite the cancellation, scholarships will still be awarded, Sanders said. With the cancellation, the money that would have gone to the banquet in the form of renting the space, buying meals and giving free tickets to all scholars and their two guests will instead go into providing extra scholarship payouts. The scholarships amount to $500 per student.
“We wanted to use that money for more scholarships rather than a meal,” she said.
Sanders said she reached out to school counselors and extended the deadline for students applying for Mississippi scholars and the connected scholarship from March 27 to last Friday, April 17.
“Normally, when the kids are in school, they are constantly thinking about scholarships,” she said. “I knew it was going to take more time for them to get together, and without the looming deadline of the banquet, we could give them more time. We had to make some changes to our normal process for that. Lots of teenagers aren’t always good about getting their stuff in on time, so I made sure I was here at the chamber last week for them.”
Sanders said she was worried there would be a drop in applicants, but the chamber ended up with roughly the usual amount of applications it receives every year.
Even with the cancellation of the banquet, the scholars program always needs donations, and many people have stepped up to make up for the loss of business sponsorships.
“The really good thing that happened in these horrible circumstances is that we had a lot of individuals that gave in a big way. We were really blessed and lucky from that standpoint,” she said. “This program is at a point of longevity, and people know about it and trust it, so people have still been donating.”
Despite the giving, Sanders said the program could always use more donations because as it stands now, not every Mississippi Scholar and Tech Master — the honor given to career and technical students — can be awarded scholarship money. All students that qualify as an Mississippi Scholar or Tech Master can apply for the program’s $500 scholarship, but not all that apply are awarded the money.
“We would still like to have more money. This program is not funded to a point that everyone can get a scholarship,” Sanders said. “Our long term goal is for every student graduating as a scholar or tech master would get a scholarship.”
Sanders said those who wish to donate to the fund may can mail a check signed to Pike County Mississippi Scholars, P.O. Box 83, McComb, MS 39649. The deadline for donations is Friday, May 1.
“I think we are in a good place for funding these scholarships, but we can always do better,” she said.
