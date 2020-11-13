South Pike seniors will have to wait a little bit longer than they thought to graduate this year.
District trustees on Nov. 5 approved a change to the district’s calendar that moves graduation by two days, from May 27 to May 29.
While this year’s graduates have a while to wait for their excitement, some of the district’s teachers will be excited this month.
The school board approved the district’s School Recognition Program funds, which are awarded to schools that increase their state accountability rating or maintain an already high rating.
Teachers at Osyka Elementary School will receive $820,30 each, and most South Pike Junior High School teachers will receive $1,589.14. Librarian Nancy Cantrelle will receive $397.73 from OES and $732.07 from SPJHS.
The district also has more funding coming in for technology needs.
Equity in Distance Learning Act funds of $575.588 will help the district purchase more mobile devices to use in classrooms or to check out to students for online instrution if needed. A local match of $251,300 is required, and will be split between local funds and federal funds.
Under the Mississippi Pandemic Response Availability Act, the district will receive $294,221 to install a firewall, purchase and install switches to allow access to the district network, and provide more wireless access points for students taking online instruction.
In other business, the board:
• Revised the distance learning plan.
Due to difficulties in getting or maintaining internet access, as well as other challenges in providing online instruction, virtual students were allowed to return to school during the second nine-weeks, even though those students were initially required to continue online learning for the whole semester.
The approved revision also requires any students taking virtual instruction to return to school in person if they are failing one or more classes.
• Approved an agreement for mental health services with A Clear Path.
• Approvedthe cancelation of some leases on 16th Section land and advertising for bids for those leases.
• Approved advertising for depository bids and audit services.
• Continued workers compensation coverage with the Mississippi School Boards Association.
• Approved a policy on paying administrators in case of emergency closure of the schools.
• Approved the final amended budget for 2019-2020 fiscal year.
• Amended a printing contract with Office Automation to extend the term for a year, after which the district will own the printers provided under the contract.
• Approved bus turnarounds on James Community Road, Emerald Stateline Road, Monroe Green Road, Tanglewood Road, Dogwood Trail, Addo Barnes Road, Turner Road, Lawson Road, John Miller Road, Bullock Road, Leasant Grove Road, Leroy Coney Road, Norris Drive, Herbert-Smith Road, Louis Coney Road and Marble-Tate Road.
• Accepted the resignations of central office receptionist Barbara Hampton, high school teacher Lisa Prevost and cafeteria worker Mausie Brumfield.
• Hired Dana Duncan as central office receptionist, Keisha T. Hall as JROTC instructor, Kiara Johnson-Gaines as high school teacher, Barbara Evans as cafeteria worker, Flozell Johnson as substitute custodian and Rusty Martin as substitute bus driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.