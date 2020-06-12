Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to Tropical Storm Cristobal, which he said caused more damage in the state’s three coastal counties that previously thought.
“There was, in fact, extensive damage that this storm did,” Reeves said, adding that despite not hearing of any reported deaths or injuries there was “significant” damage to the coast’s beaches and infrastructure.
Cristobal was the third named storm of the young hurricane season. Reeves said he expects “many more” storms throughout the summer and wants everyone to remain alert and prepared.
Mississippi Emergency Management Director Greg Michel said Harrison County alone saw nearly $5 million in damages and he expects around the same amount of damage for Jackson County.
“I am always very reluctant for the governor to sign a state of emergency on the front end,” Michel said, adding that once the water receded from the storm, it was evident that there was extensive damage to the beach and wildlife.
Michel also said FEMA is still working on the reports for federal aid on the April 23 storm that damaged 11 counties, including Pike County, but he expects the agency to have it completed soon.
When federal assistance is granted, local governments can be reimbursed for 75% of recovery costs.
