Elections: It’s a busy job

A lot of behind-the-scenes work goes into holding an election and tabulating the results, and most of the problems can come from two sources — people and equipment — the chair of the Pike County Election Commission chair said.
Trudy Berger, speaking to the McComb Exchange Club on Thursday, said that equipment problems can at times be easier to sort out.
“The equipment side is tangible, and if you have a problem ... it’s a lot easier to address and fix,” she said.
Berger said some of the problems related to people involve finding and keeping pollworkers.
The commission made a push ahead of this year’s election cycle to hire 50 new pollworkers, she said.
“We have attrition just like you have in your business,” she said.
The commission developed a new online application process, which Berger said aided in the effort to obtain new pollworkers.
Berger said pollworkers have to complete a disclosure form to ensure they’re not connected to candidates or members of the executive committees of political parties.
“We’ve learned through the years ... we can’t know all that, so we rely on the pollworkers to tell us that in good faith,” she said. “We think it’s important to have fair elections.”
Election officials passed on hiring five other pollworkers “who had a conflict” for this election cycle — three Democrats and two Republicans, Berger said.
One had posted online commentary favorable to President Donald Trump and another attended a candidate’s political rally.
“One of them went on social media to complain about it and the other one went to the board (of supervisors) meeting to complain about it,” Berger said.
The pollworkers are a dedicated bunch and their jobs is more about civic duty than money, considering it pays $115 for a day’s work that often involves a 14- to 15-hour workday.
n n n
Mississippi’s primary system, in which voters must decide to cast a Democratic or Republican primary ballot, makes a lot of them “furious” because they often lose the opportunity to participate in another race that’s on the ballot they didn’t choose, Berger said.
She said it’s against the law for voters to vote in one party’s primary, then participate in the other’s runoff.
“With as many candidates that were on the ballot this time, the voters were very confused,” she said. “In the primary, people just stood at the machines and just studied because they had no idea who some of these candidates were for office.”
Berger said one voter asked her who could change the primary process to switch to an open primary — also known as a “jungle” or “blanket” primary — and she said that decision rests with the Legislature — “the person you just voted for.”
n n n
Pike County has 2,000 more voters registered this year compared to 2015, when the last statewide elections were held, but voter participation in the primary was down 11⁄2% compared to four years ago, Berger said. And the gap in the number of voters participating in each party’s primary is narrowing. Of the county’s 24,154 registered voters, 5,438 participated in the Democratic primary in August and 5,575 voted in the GOP primary, representing an overall voter turnout of nearly 46%.
n n n
As for the equipment, Berger mentioned a widely circulated video of a Lafayette County voting machine that selected Republican governor candidate Tate Reeves’ name instead of that of his opponent, Bill Waller, the candidate the voter was trying to select. Berger said she believes that machine wasn’t properly calibrated.
“Every single machine for every single election, we calibrate all the time,” she said, explaining that the faulty machine in the video was “not switching the vote. It’s just not recording them properly.”
Pike County doesn’t own any functioning voting machines at the moment. A power surge during the counting of the March 2016 primary ballots fried all of the county’s voting machines, and officials remain in litigation with Entergy over the matter. Voting machines used in elections since then have been rented.
Berger said most of those machines were purchased in 2005. Since they’re built by ATM manufacturer Diebold, they’re designed to withstand the elements, she said.
“How many of you have a computer?” she asked the audience. “How many have a touchscreen computer? How many of you have a 14-year-old touchscreen computer? How many of you would haul a 14-year-old touchscreen computer in the back of your pickup truck in the blazing hot sun?”
n n n
Berger briefly addressed an ongoing dispute in which a Republican pollwatcher tried to contest the vote of a Democratic candidate based on her residency and faces an investigation for allegedly disrupting the voting process.
Using herself as an example, Berger said, “The time to challenge me is when I’m checking in. The time to challenge me is not after the pollworker has checked me in, given me my voter access card and I’m on my way to the voting machine. No pollwatcher interrupts the voting process. No pollwatcher interrupts the voter.”
n n n
Looking ahead to November, Berger said it’s likely there will be a runoff following the general election on Nov. 5 since at least three people are running in a special election to fill a vacated election commissioner’s seat in District 3. The qualifying deadline for that race was Friday.
With a town council member elected to the Legislature, a school board member elected to the board of supervisors and another school board member still in contention for another supervisor’s seat, this year’s election will spawn future special elections, starting the process all over again.
