In a year of global and personal adversity, Ben Mixon is still looking up — way up.
Mixon, a Summit native and North Pike graduate, was diagnosed with fatty liver disease six weeks ago, making his first semester at Southwest a purely online one.
During his stay at home, Mixon got a taste for stargazing. A helpful donation from the Salvation Army Thrift Store in McComb will now let him travel outside not only his bedroom, but also the earth’s atmosphere.
Mixon recently mentioned in passing to his parents that he was interested in getting a telescope, and his father, Scott, recalled seeing one in the thrift store’s window.
Julie Etheridge, Ben’s mother, went to the store Monday to see what the telescope’s price was but found the store closed. She slid a note through the crack in the door, asking staff to hold the telescope until the family had a chance to look at it.
When service center director Brenda Kates texted Etheridge back and learned Mixon’s story, she didn’t hesitate in her decision to give him the telescope, a Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ, as a gift.
“Everything happens for a reason. I believe God put this telescope in our building at this time just for this man to come and get it,” Kates said.
“The Salvation Army is so proud to be able to give back. Normally when we donate, it’s food, clothes. To give someone a gift of this magnitude ... it means the world to all of us to bless Ben with this telescope.”
LaVerne Quinn, Salvation Army social worker, was also happy they could fulfill the donor’s wish.
“What he said, it came to life,” Quinn said. “He said, ‘I don’t really want to donate it, but I really want it to help some child.’ “
The tag initially taped to the telescope said it was a $300 value, and Salvation Army was going to ask for half that. Etheridge said she was just hoping to find a good deal on one.
“It’s nicer than I thought it was going to be,” said an impressed Mixon.
He didn’t leave the telescope’s side, handling the knobs and admiring the eyepiece, as he and his mother talked with the store’s staff Thursday afternoon.
“It really gives me something to do,” Mixon said. “I’ve got a lot to learn about it. In high school, they don’t really offer many astronomy classes. I plan on taking some next semester as an elective.”
A nursing major at Southwest, Mixon plans to eventually transfer to University of Southern Mississippi and get a Bachelor of Science in nursing. He will normally be able to attend school in person.
“I feel a lot better than I did six weeks ago,” Mixon said.
When his high school coach saw him over the summer, he told Mixon he looked yellow. Mixon noticed that he would get headaches and fatigue in the afternoons after eating, an effect of his expanded stomach pressing against his liver.
“It would get so bad I couldn’t do anything else. I just had to go lay down,” he said.
After his diagnosis, he decided to take his freshman courses online. An enlarged liver could pose a higher COVID-19 risk, and he and his parents didn’t want to take any risks.
Etheridge said as a parent she tries to do everything she can for her four kids, of whom Mixon is the youngest.
“I’ve dealt with just about any illness of a child,” she said. She has struggled with emotionally handling Mixon’s liver disease and the fatigue it has caused her typically athletic son, she added.
However, she is hopeful that a liver scan Mixon did Wednesday will show that his situation will be less serious with treatment.
Mixon will have to abstain from carbs, saturated fat and red meat, but this week, he was much more interested in the Red Planet anyway.
Mars is one of the brightest celestial bodies in the sky this month, and Mixon and his mother have already been enjoying watching it from their yard.
Now, with his newest gadget and plenty of support from his family and community, he’ll bring that planet — and his dreams — into sharper focus.
