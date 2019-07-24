A fire that broke out in the laundry room of the Pike County jail meant a busy Tuesday morning for first responders, who quickly extinguished the blaze and ventilated the facility.
“We’ve got a fire at the Pike County jail,” a dispatcher relayed to area fire departments just before noon. “Fernwood FD is requesting Magnolia.”
Fernwood, Magnolia, McComb and Osyka fire departments responded with several engines and an ambulance, although there were no reported injuries.
“We had a fire in a dryer inside of the laundry facility in the jail,” Pike County Civil Defense operations officer Joey Roberts said.
“A couple of towels caught fire and smoke came through the whole vent system.”
Firefighters from the various departments lugged large fans into the court, jail and sheriff’s office complex on Jesse Hall Industrial Park Road.
Some gathered mechanical tools and rushed into the building through a door on the side of the courtroom.
The smell of smoke was heavy in the area immediately surrounding the entrances to the jail as firefighters were coming and going from the building.
Southern District Constable Oliver James was working inside the adjacent justice court courtroom when he and everybody else in the room noticed smoke coming in through the ventilation system.
James said it was startling at first but it quickly became apparent there was no fire within the justice court building itself.
The contained fire tripped smoke alarms and caused an evacuation of the jail, with inmates sent into the yard to wait for the jail to air out.
