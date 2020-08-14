3 new principals welcomed

The McComb School District has gone through a lot of changes since the pandemic took hold in the country from closing schools early to changing its reopening plan multiple times, but one change the school had easy control of was the restructuring of the administration.
Among 10 promotions are new McComb High School principal Rose Clark, Denman Junior High School principal Felicia Thomas and Kennedy Early Childhood Center principal Dr. Alisa Walker.
Clark replaced Robert Lamkin, who became the district’s curriculum director. Thomas replaced James Brown, who became the director of organizational support. Walker took Thomas’ place at Kennedy.
Despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, Clark said as long as her school and teachers can remain flexible, it will be a success.
“During this pandemic time, it is challenging. It’s very fluid, but it is satisfying because it is what I’ve always done,” Clark said. “I always talked to my educators, saying you have to be flexible, not knowing that I was actually going to be placed as a principal during a pandemic, when you really have to be fluid because we are constantly getting changes.
Clark was previously the assistant principal of the high school, but she has been with the district for almost 30 years as a teacher, a school function assessment facilitator and a counselor.
“I care for the children, and with that concern for the children, I give it my all,” Clark said. “I’m very dedicated. I stayed in the same district because I persevere. I don’t give up easily."
Clark said she has a lot of buy-in with the district, noting that her children went to McComb schools and her grandchildren attend now.
“I had two children, a daughter and a son, and both of them got their degree here,” Clark said. “McComb has been good to me, so I am dedicated to it.”
She said there is a huge benefit in working in the same district for three decades, noting that she taught many of the parents of students currently coming through the school.
Thomas, a native of Crystal Springs, said her school’s teachers are determined and enthusiastic about teaching and challenging students’ critical thinking.
“One thing I like about working in the district is the support. We have support from the superintendent all the way down, so what we are working on is making sure we have that same support for our teachers,” Thomas said. “As an educator, I believe in challenging our scholars, and I set the bar very high. … I have high expectations for the staff as well as the scholars.”
Thomas was a teacher, the assistant principal of Otken Elementary, and most recently was the principal of Kennedy. Though Thomas is not from McComb, she said she loves the city and district she works in and, at the core of her being, she is a teacher.
“I am very passionate about what I do. I love working with children at all levels,” she said. “I’m excited about being the new principal at Denman because I actually started teaching in middle school classes.”
Walker was previously the site-based curriculum coordinator for Kennedy. She also worked as a teacher in Crystal Springs and an assistant principal. She said the pandemic has changed everything, but like Clark, she said the district will persevere.
“It is just constant change, because we have had several days we thought school will start. With each change, I have to take a deep breath and say, ‘We can do this,’ ” she said. “I just try to support the superintendent in whatever he decides.”
Walker said the pandemic took something from everyone, noting that she lost her aunt, who was her inspiration to become a teacher, in May to the virus.
“She was 69 and still teaching, so I understand COVID is here and it is real, so we have to be cautious of how we proceed,” she said.
Walker said being a principal has a lot of moving parts, but she loves it and is happy to get to work in this capacity. She also mentioned that she loves having her 3-year-old son in the pre-kindergarten program of the school she leads.
“My son is a student here. He was a student last year, and it was very fun to watch him walk around here. He would pinch his nose and say, ‘Dr. Walker. Paging Dr. Walker,’ and I get so tickled,” she said. “Every decision I will make will affect me and my son personally.”
