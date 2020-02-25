Against the advice of his attorneys, accused mass murderer Willie Cory Godbolt spoke in his own defense Tuesday in a trial in which he’s accused of killing eight people including his now-ex-wife’s relatives and a sheriff’s deputy.
Godbolt’s fate now rests in the hands of a jury from DeSoto County that has been hearing the trial for the better part of two weeks in Magnolia. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Defense attorney Alison Steiner told Circuit Judge David Strong that Godbolt asked to use the first 15 minutes of the defense’s closing argument to speak on his own behalf.
“Frankly, I’ve never been asked to do this, Ms. Steiner,” Strong said before granting the request out of respect for Godbolt’s constitutional right to represent himself.
Relatives of victims broke down sobbing as Godbolt faced the jury.
“I am the only one who endured every hour of what transpired. I am not a stranger to these people. They are my family,” Godbolt said.
“What happened that night has been described by everybody except for me.”
Godbolt, 37, said testimony throughout the trial proved he was well-loved and that he only wanted to protect and maintain his family.
He said he still loves his ex-wife.
“I absolutely to this day, with all of my heart, adore Sheena Godbolt,” he said of his ex-wife, who finalized their divorce just before the trial and now goes by her maiden name, May. “I couldn’t sit by and allow everybody to speak and have an opinion, besides me, about what happened that night.”
Godbolt said he was in a heightened state of fear throughout the night and didn’t plan on additional killing but was looking for a way out of the situation.
“The process in my mind, I needed to find me some help,” he said.
Godbolt recalled driving to his friend Marvin Brumfield’s house on Quinlivan Road in Magnolia after leaving his in-laws’ house on Lee Drive, Bogue Chitto, where the first four victims died in the killing spree that began late on the night of May 27, 2017 and stretched into early the next morning. “Riding in that car, my soul was bleeding.”
The next victims were 11-year-old Austin Edwards and 18-year-old Jordan Blackwell.
Godbolt said he was angry with Jordan’s father Shon Blackwell because he had called Godbolt “ungodly.”
Godbolt turned to his relatives in the courtroom and said, “Forgive me. My perception became my reality.”
Steiner told the jury Godbolt acted out of anger and fear in the heat of the moment and wanted to preserve his family.
“Cory Godbolt did not have a master plan that day,” Steiner contended. “He was a man who feared the tragic events of those six hours — six hours of doing these things out of fear and a need for help.”
Steiner said Godbolt loved his family deeply for 17 years. She said the state never presented evidence that Godbolt planned the attacks ahead of time and that he showed no “deliberate design.”
Steiner said no man is perfect and no family is perfect, but the Godbolts had a happy family. She attempted to discredit earlier testimony from Sheena, arguing she lied about an impending divorce and exaggerated accounts of domestic abuse by Cory Godbolt. Steiner said Sheena waited two years after the slayings to file for divorce, which Steiner considered “too long.”
“We have to take with a grain of salt whether or not there was danger to his children,” she said.
Steiner said Godbolt was motivated by a need to protect his children and didn’t want them to stay at his in-laws’ trailer at Lee Drive because of an earlier incident that he thought threatened their safety.
“The state of mind is very important,” Steiner said.
She said Godbolt was experiencing a “heightened emotional state” that night and Sheena had pressed all his buttons, causing him to fall into a frenzied rage.
Steiner urged jurors to find Godbolt not guilty of capital or first-degree murder, arguing manslaughter was the only appropriate charge.
“This is not a man with a plan,” Steiner said. “This is a man who is in pain, fear, in intense emotion … a man in need of help.”
Assistant District Attorney Rodney Tidwell said Godbolt armed himself with three weapons and plenty of ammunition before going to Lee Drive and slaughtering Barbara Mitchell, Brenda May, Toccara May and Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy William Durr.
Tidwell said Godbolt then went on an all-night rampage, kidnapping two people, stealing cars and breaking into homes on Coopertown Road in Brookhaven, where where Edwards and Blackwell were killed, then East Lincoln Road, where Sheila and Ferral Burage were killed.
“The evidence has shown that beyond a reasonable doubt — it’s shown that more than beyond a reasonable doubt,” Tidwell said. “Of any case out there, this one is full of evidence of the defendant’s deliberate design.”
Tidwell said the term “deliberate design” refers to intent to kill and said Godbolt certainly had that throughout his rampage.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a ‘heat of passion’ manslaughter case,” Tidwell said. “No ordinary person would act the way he did that night.”
He said Godbolt wasn’t willing to lose control of his wife and children and indicated he did in fact have a plan, telling officers upon his arrest that shooting deputy Durr was “not part of his plan.”
Tidwell said Godbolt sent a message to Tiffany Blackwell about revenge after murdering her child.
He said Godbolt executed Durr and attempted to kill deputy Timothy Kees as they arrived on the scene at Lee Drive.
Assistant District Attorney Brendon Adams disputed Steiner’s claim that Godbolt showed love for his family.
“So, Cory loves his wife and children. How did he show that love?” Adams asked. “He slaughtered their family. What you have heard is not love — it’s wrath.
“Is it reasonable for you to love somebody so much that you just go and kill eight people?” Adams said.
Adams said Godbolt told his children earlier the day of the shootings that he would sooner die than allow anybody to control his relationship with them. Adams said his child witnessed Godbolt watching gun videos on the day of the shootings.
“His rage started long before he ever arrived at Lee Drive,” Adams said.
Adams said there was no evidence to support the claim that Godbolt intended to commit suicide by cop, as he told a reporter who interviewed him after he was apprehended.
Plus, Adams said, Godbolt told numerous people of his crimes throughout he night. He said the state met the burden of proof for capital and first-degree murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.