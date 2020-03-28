Burglar hits Apache Drive businesses

McComb police are investigating a string of burglaries on Apache Drive and are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.
A man allegedly broke into A+ Insurance Agency, Doug Rushing Realty and Raymond James Financial Wednesday night, detective Victoria Carter said.
The business owners apparently found their buildings broken into the next morning and called police.
Police would not release a description of items stolen in the incident.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect and a gray or silver Lincoln LS sedan, Carter said.
In other news, Pike County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Magnolia man for allegedly sending lewd images to a child.
Cory Tyler Reid, 21, of 515 N. Prewitt St., was arrested March 20 and charged with one count gratification of lust and one count enticement of a child to produce a visual depiction.
Deputies also recently arrested a McComb man on drug and weapons charges.
Kalvin L. Pittman, 38, of 1023 James Wallace Road, was charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance and two counts possession, sale or transfer of a stolen firearm.
Deputies stopped Pittman, driving a white Kia Optima, at a road block at the intersection of Summit-Holmesville and Cole Thomas roads and allegedly recognized the smell of marijuana.
Deputies allegedly found marijuana on Pittman and in his vehicle, along with an open beer, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and two stolen firearms.
