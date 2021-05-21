TYLERTOWN — Walthall County schools are working to improve the home Internet accessibility for the district’s students.
Career and Technology Center disrector Beth Cowart, who is also the district’s technology coordinator, told school board members Tuesday that telecommunications company T-Mobile has granted the district 500 mobile hotspots that can be signed out to familes.
The plan chosen by the district allows free access to internet service, with 100 gigabytes of data usage for the year — roughly 10 GB per month for 10 months of school.
“I’m not sure how good T-Mobile’s coverage is here. Their maps says they have coverage here, but it’s their map,” Cowart said. “It’s worth a try.”
She said the district might be able to get more hotspot devices from C Spire, as well, as it did last year. Hotspots will be signed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.
However, the extra devices might not be needed.
“We got 465 hotspots from C Spire last year, and we didn’t give them all out,” Cowart said.
The C Spire hotspots would only connect to the Chromebooks issued by the school, which limit access to certain websites, and she speculated that the inability to access sites like Netflix might have dampened enthusiasm for getting and using the hotspots.
The T-Mobile hotspots will allow other devices to be connected to internet service, but Cowart said the hotspot itself includes filters to limit where the connected devices can go online.
She said Walthall County has rought 1,250 households, so the almost 1,000 hotspots the district has available now will cover a significant portion of the county.
School board members unanimously accepted the granted devices from T-Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.