Making lessons available

The McComb School District is putting homeschooling packets in newspaper vending machines to help students continue their studies during school closures.
The stands are on the sidewalk at McComb High School on Virginia Avenue across from Hollywood Cemetery.
Schools are closed until at least mid-April due to COVID-19, so teachers and district administrators got together to create packets for students to work on from home that cover the topics students were learning.
McComb Curriculum Director Louise Sanders said the packets were created with a focus on what the general population of students lacks in skills. The idea to use newsstands to limit exposure to people came from Otken Elementary School principal Dr. Cynthia Lamkin.
She got the idea from one of her sorority sisters, Wendy Magee, who is an educator in Tylertown.
Magee sent her a picture of a school district doing the same thing, and “we send that stuff around to help each other out,” Lamkin said. “Obviously, someone thought of it first, but why reinvent the wheel?”
Lamkin showed Dr. Cederick Ellis, McComb’s superintendent, who said he thought it was an outside-of-the-box way to ensure all students had an opportunity to get their packets.
“It minimizes the risk of all staff. We thought it was a creative way to give scholars what they need, and at the same time, exercising all the precautions and guidelines of the CDC,” Ellis said.
“We have to find creative ways to keep the learning going.”
Ellis said sharing ideas from surrounding school districts and getting help from local businesses shows the power of a community banding together against obstacles.
“That is truly what this is about,” Ellis said. “When adversity strikes, who steps up to the plate?”
Sanders said the vending machines, which were donated by the Enterprise-Journal, are labeled by grade and subject from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, and he urged parents to come and grab their child’s corresponding packet any time of day.
Sanders said the school’s custodial staff will clean the stands frequently throughout the day, but she urges parents to wear gloves while using the stands.
Assistant Superintendent Ruby Husband said the gloves do not have to be medical-grade to provide protection.
