Walthall County is 2-2 in receiving the go-ahead for federal disaster assistance to recover from April’s deadly tornado outbreaks.
The Small Business Administration announced it’s offering assistance for the April 19 tornado that ripped across the southern part of the county and into Marion County, where it killed one person.
Businesses and residents of Marion County can now apply for low-interest loans from the SBA. Residents and businesses in contiguous counties — Walthall, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Lamar and Pearl River — may also apply.
Businesses and nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace real estate, equipment or other assets damaged in the storm. Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate, and up to $40,000 to replace or repair personal property.
The SBA recently announced similar assistance for the Easter Sunday tornado that killed two people each in Walthall and Lawrence counties.
Applicants can apply online by visiting the SBA’s website: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
