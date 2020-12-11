Officials: Keep ATVs off streets

McComb officials are asking the police to crack down on the use of all-terrain vehicles on city streets, with every selectman saying it is a problem in their wards.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked to add an item on Tuesday’s agenda to discuss four-wheelers being ridden in city limits, noting that many residents have been seen zooming down the road on the non-street-legal vehicles without helmets.
Police Chief Garland Ward told the board that it is illegal for anyone to drive an ATV on city streets, and state law prohibits all off-road vehicles on public roads and highways.
“ATVs are not allowed on city streets. That is a city ordinance. Everybody caught about it is cited, and we tow the ATVs at the owner's expense,” Ward said. “You don’t have to have a license for ATVs. They don’t have the equipment for city streets.”
Selectman Michael Cameron asked Ward about the penalty for driving an ATV on the street, and Ward said it’s a little over $200. Cameron suggested increasing it. Selectman Ted Tullos said he also gets calls about ATVs, noting that when the police are called they are usually unable to catch the offenders.
“I would just as soon see that fine raised because it is getting worse and worse. I would love to see that be a pretty strict fine,” Cameron said. “In his defense, they are hard to catch. I called one night and was following one, and by the time they get there, they are a mile away. They are on the other side of town, so I feel your pain.”
Ward said last week he decided to not just fine those on ATVs but also added towing the ATV at the owner’s expense.
“The ones we do catch we cite,” he said. “The tickets ain’t working, so we are going to start towing.”
ATVs on the streets are not just a problem within city limits. According to Pike County sheriff’s officials, the issue is a county-wide problem.
Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield said there have been six wrecks involving ATVs in the county, with all of them leading to serious injury and in some cases deaths.
Brumfield said it is important to know that ATVs are not designed for roadways. Anyone driving them should be 16 or older, he said.
“The first time we catch you, you will get a fine, but the second time we are going to impound your ATV,” he said.
Brumfield said parents need to be diligent in watching their children while they are on the machines.
“With Christmas coming, more people will be getting ATVs, and that is great as long as they use them on private property and under adult supervision,” he said.
