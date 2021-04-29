Myers hired as CA

McComb city board hired former selectman and state Rep. David Myers as city administrator in an unanimous vote Tuesday night, filling a long-term vacancy in city hall’s highest-ranking position.
“I am very excited about being a part of what I call ‘Team McComb,’ ” Myers told the board after the vote. “McComb is not unique in that we all have our own challenges. I am looking forward to those challenges and addressing those challenges and coming out on the other side in a better position.”
Myers’ name came up in the last attempt to hire a full time administrator in September, but the motion died due to a lack of a second.
Selectmen at the time were trying to hire Ebony Ross to the position but eventually appointed her to the job on an interim basis. She left the job in a contentious split with the city in February.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley, who recommended Myers, said the city had 10 applicants, which was narrowed down to four. He and human resources director Donjurea Davis interviewed the four candidates and narrowed it down between Myers and another candidate who they did not name.
The two ultimately agreed upon Myers for a second time.
“I’m glad to have a city administrator on board for the city to start the process of filling those key positions that have been vacant,” Lockley said.
Selectman Ted Tullos made the motion to hire Myers and Selectman Donovan Hill seconded. The board voted unanimously to hire Myers and he will begin the job on May 3.
“Myers came out a tad bit ahead,” Lockley said of the interview process. “Come in on May 3 with your running shoes on because there is a lot to be done.”
The hire marks Myers’ return to city hall in an official capacity for the first time since 2006, when he had to step down from his city board seat after a judge ruled that he could not serve in both the state Legislature and on the city board at the same time.
The ruling specified that the House of Representatives is a legislative body, while the city board has a quasi-executive role under the so-called strong-board, weak-mayor roles established in the city’s special charter. This meant Myers’ service in both offices violated the separation of powers doctrine.
Myers represented House District 98, which includes parts of Pike and Walthall counties in the House. He represented East McComb’s Ward 3 on the city board.
