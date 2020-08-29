TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors are proposing a budget of about $11.4 million that they believe can be enacted without a tax increase this year.
That would leave the total millage rate at 124.48 for a second year.
Included in that tally is 55 mills for the county school district, 45.83 for the county general fund, 12.8 for the road and bridge fund, 4.35 for support and capital improvements at Southwest Mississippi Community College, 2 mills for road fund debt service, 1.75 for volunteer fire departments, 1.25 for the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System, 1 mill for tax assessment and reappraisal and 0.5 mill for Southeast Air Ambulance Service coverage for county residents.
The county’s assessed valuation is up more than $510,000, even with a decline of more than $158,000 in real property value that was likely due in part to storm damage from earlier this year.
Personal property appreciated $8,583, but public utility infrastructure valuation increased by more than $660,000.
With that appreciation in value, the county may bring in more money on the same millage, which sometimes allows local governments to lower millage.
However, the county’s budget consultant, certified public accountant Charlie Prince of Magee, said other parts of the budget revenue are unclear, and he recommended maintaining the millage rate to hedge against revenue that may not materialize.
“Your motor vehicle taxes are uncertain,” Prince said. “There’s millions of dollars you’re supposed to receive from the state that are uncertain.”
Despite that uncertainty, “I think it’s important now to not increase the tax levy,” he said. “Your people will appreciate that, and you have adequate funds to handle the things you need to. You are in a very sound financial position.”
With the proposed expenditures for 2020-2021, Prince said the board could expect to use about $100,000 out of its about $6 million cash balance during the fiscal year.
“You should have no problem with your expenditures,” he said. “You just need to get the revenues budgeted.”
Even though the total millage is 124.48, that millage doesn’t apply to the entire county. The support millage for volunteer fire departments is not collected in Tylertown, because the town supports its own volunteer fire department.
City residents in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 pay county millage of 122.73 without the fire department levy.
