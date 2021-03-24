TYLERTOWN — Walthall County Sheriff Kyle Breland sought approval March 17 for purchases of items to support the health and safety of inmates in the county jails.
Breland’s request to the board of supervisors was prompted by an inmate with mental health problems.
“We had one who tried to commit self-harm,” Breland said. “It was six days before we could get him into Whitfield” State Hospital.
To protect mentally ill inmates and jail employees in the future, Breland asked permission to purchase straitjackets and a restraint chair using jail commissary funds that must be used for items to benefit inmates. The garments and chair together totaled about $2,000.
Breland also told supervisors that, since he had jailers trained in CPR and other life-saving techniques, he’d like to buy a defibrillator for the jail. That $499 cost would also come from the commissary fund.
More for the benefit of officers than inmates, spit hoods requested by Breland would $280 for 100, not eligible to be bought using commissary funds.
“They would keep the inmates from spitting on officers while not preventing them from breathing,” Breland said.
All of those purchases were approved unanimously by the supervisors, as well as 10 stun gun batteries at $65 each; and $601.40 for items such as crime scene tape, and impression plaster.
Breland updated the board on efforts to build a website for his department, presenting a quote of $4,290 to set it up and an annual maintenance and registration fee of $2,995. He said he would continue researching the matter and did not request approval of the quote to begin work on the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.