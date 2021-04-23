Highway 51 is getting a needed overhaul through McComb and Summit, with the lottery-funded milling and overlay project likely to continue through the summer, Mississippi Department of Transportation officials said.
The work will be done from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. so that crews may avoid daytime traffic, MDOT officials said.
The work includes a five-mile stretch of 51 from the intersection with Highway 98 East in south McComb to the intersection of Highway 98 West in Summit.
Dickerson & Bowen is the contractor for the $1.7 million project.
Construction signs are in place, and milling of the old pavement is ongoing, MDOT officials said.
