Pike County supervisors accepted bids Friday for storm debris pickup and monitoring in hopes the Federal Emergency Management Agency will pick up 75% of the tab.
The board accepted a bid from Land Company Development to remove and dispose of tornado debris for $5.25 per cubic yard and grind it for $3.75. The board authorized Debris Tech to monitor the process and Neel-Shaffer to oversee the project.
But work won’t start until FEMA approves funding.
“When you feel comfortable you’re going to get that declaration (of emergency), you’re going to immediately issue a task order,” said Jim Garner of Neel-Schaffer subsidiary True North.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo asked the public to be patient.
“We’re just waiting till we get our funds in before we pick up,” he said.
Residents will have to push their storm debris to the side of the road for pickup as crews can’t work on private property — unlike after Hurricane Katrina, which was considered a major disaster.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky asked about people who have no way to do that.
“There’s a lot of folks who won’t be able to get anything out of their yard. They just won’t. They can’t afford it,” he said, particularly citing stumps.
Civil defense director Richard Coghlan suggested such residents contact faith-based groups who often do volunteer clean-up work after storms. He also pointed out that many people have homeowners insurance that should cover the cost.
Keith Lott of Neel-Shaffer said his company is monitoring the FEMA situation. When it gives the go-ahead, “we’ll come back to you with a notice to proceed,” he said.
In other business, supervisors:
• Agreed to write a letter of support for a McComb Pike County Airport Board effort to get a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant to pay 50% of the estimated $800,000 cost of building 10 enclosed hangars. Airport board spokesman Robert Hensarling said if the grant is approved, the airport board will borrow the remaining $400,000 and may ask the county and the city to co-sign the loan.
• Heard from Pike County Race Track owner Tommy Lott, who said he wants to open up as soon as coronavirus restrictions permit. County administrator Tami Dangerfield said, “As it stands now, crowds outside are limited to 20.” However, that’s subject to change any day pending a decision by the governor, she said.
• Approved annual appropriations of $2,000 to Pike County 4-H Clubs and $1,000 to the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association.
• Approved payment of $196,920 to Greenbriar for work on the Gateway Industrial Park sewer project, and a $22,300 change order to lower the line where it crosses a Centerpoint natural gas line.
• Agreed to advertise to hire a truck driver, equipment operator, bushhog operator, two laborers and a secretary/receiving clerk.
• Voted 4-1 to approve a State Aid project to resurface 60 to 70 miles of State Aid roads over the next four years. Bowsky opposed, noting Summit-Holmesville Road is not on the list. County engineer Chad Toles said it’s not a State Aid road. Board president Sam Hall also said Centerville Road from Old Highway 51 to Highway 48 needs work. On the list are stretches of Airport-Fernwood, Quinlivan, Muddy Springs, McComb-Holmesville, Felders Camp Ground-Lincoln County Line, Old Brook-haven, Enterprise, Magnolia-Progress, Centerville and Osyka-Progress roads, River Road South, River Road North and County Line Road West.
• Expressed appreciation to Walmart for donating a $2,000 e-card to the civil defense department for use in disaster relief.
