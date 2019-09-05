An increase in property values means Summit officials can forego a planned 3-mill tax hike to fund the town’s proposed million-dollar 2019-20 budget that will take effect next month, budget writers said Tuesday.
Hal Holloway, a CPA with Alford, Holloway and Smith who assists the town in drafting its spending plan, gave an overview of millage during the town council’s work session during a public hearing.
He said the town’s millage rate is expected to stay at 39.25.
“Part of the reason for that is the 2019 assessed values are up $699,000, which is going to add some additional dollars,” he said.
The town plans to shift a quarter of a mill from the debt service fund to the general fund, which equates to $2,600. The tax levy is projected to raise $366,692 for the general fund.
At a budget work session last month, officials projected a $1,071,815 general fund, with a tax hike projected to raise revenues from $288,027 in the current fiscal year to $384,924.
Expenses outlined then included $262,418 for city hall operations, $37,230 for court, $437,561 for police, $46,055 for the fire department, $193,508 for public works and $124,300 for sanitation.
The town is expected to adopt the budget next week.
