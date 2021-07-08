LIBERTY — Aldermen Tuesday reappointed a long list of officials and department heads as a new four-year term gets underway.
Reappointed were town clerk Shawn Felder, deputy town clerk and court clerk Sandra Wall, police chief Ed Schwing, town judge Michelle Van Norman, board and prosecuting attorney Sara Hemphill, town superintendent John Wilkinson and fire chief Grant McCurley.
Also reappointed were election commissioners Penny Toney, Debbie Miller and Molly Gast, and election resolution board members Betty Doucet, Barbara Padgett and Clyde Plaisance.
The board chose alderwoman Nora Morgan as mayor pro tempore.
In other business, aldermen:
• Hired Jent Reese as part-time police officer.
• Agreed to buy a rear bucket for a backhoe from Puckett Machinery for $2,613.
• Scheduled a delinquent tax sale 10 a.m. Aug. 30 and voted to publish a list of taxes due.
• Agreed to hold a budget work session at the 5 p.m. Aug. 1 board meeting.
• Met with Brett Wilson of Neel-Schaffer, who updated the board on a Community Development Block Grant application to rework a sewer lift station at Carroll Creek and the town sewage lagoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.