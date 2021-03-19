Even though Southwest Mississippi Community College, like almost everything else in the area, had to close during last month’s ice storm, some services had to continue.
“We had no classes that week, but about 85 students stayed on campus,” President Dr. Steve Bishop told college trustees Tuesday night. “Our cafeteria director has a four-wheel-drive vehicle, and he went to pick up workers so there would be somebody to serve those students.”
Bishop thought he might have to join the serving staff, and joked that he told his son he’d have to go to work, too.
“He thought that sounded like fun,” Bishop said. “But we went to the cafeteria and they had plenty of people available.”
The longer standing situation of COVID-19 precautions continues, but “I think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Bishop said.
“I hope we can have a couple of events for our students soon, things that we can do outside and still be safe.”
He noted the college has had athletic events through much of the academic year, with football that started in October and basketball that tipped off in January.
Softball and baseball are underway, and soccer, he said, was starting play this week with a practice game.
The Concert Choir and Bear Voices will present a concert at the Workforce Training Center soon, and the annual spring stage band show will return April 8-11.
The campus Phi Theta Kappa chapter has had a ceremony for both last year’s and this year’s inductees, and three graduation ceremonies will be held on May 14, 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m. at the Fine Arts Building, to allow for social distancing and to include December graduates.
No graduation ceremony was held in December.
Looking further out, even though infection rates seem to be improving and vaccine availability is growing, Bishop said the community college system’s summer trustees convention has been canceled again in favor of an online event.
Bishop noted that the campus is slowly opening up to community events again, as well.
The college hosted a district FFA competition this month, and will host the McComb Garden Club’s Azalea Court presentation on March 27.
