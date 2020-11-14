Southwest Mississippi Community College is working toward an energy efficiency upgrade project of up to $6.1 million.
The bulk of the project will be focused largely on the fine arts and science buildings.
Dr. Bill Tucker, vice president for physical resources, said the project is part of the school’s new energy management contract with Trane. The contract replaced a previous agreement with Johnson Controls.
“The technology we’re using is 15 years old,” Tucker said. “It was great when it was installed, but it won’t do what modern equipment will do. It’s going to show a big difference.”
Andrew Alford, the vice president for finance, presented a proposal for the Young Group in Jackson to serve as bond counsel for the project, and a division of the Raymond James financial service company in Memphis to serve as underwriter for a bond issue of up to $6.1 million, though the total cost for the project could be less.
College trustees approved the recommendations unanimously.
Board members also heard a series of updates from President Dr. Steve Bishop, including:
• The school bass fishing team finished ninth out of 28 teams at the Murray State University Invitational at Kentucky Lake.
• Both the Pine Burr newspaper and Whispering Pines yearbook won awards at regional competitions recently, including a first place overall for the yearbook.
• The college foundation is gearing up to raise finds for a strength and conditioning center for all sports.
• The drainage improvement project for the school softball field has resulted in a lot of dirt moved thus far, and may be completed by start of the season in February.
• The basketball teams are practicing and will scrimmage against Copiah-Lincoln and Southern Arkansas Tech today.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 and then have their annual Christmas dinner at the Workforce Training Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.