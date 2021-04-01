With renovations to Baertown’s Alpha Center stalled over financial concerns, a local business owner and community leader made donations to the city of McComb to help with repairs and upgrades.
“I think our community needs to come together — have unity. The city is only strong if all parts of it are strong,” said Rob Belote, owner of Southwest Distributors. “I want to make sure there are good facilities here with a good library that is heated and cooled properly and that gives somebody a place to feel warm and welcomed and have hope.”
On a cool spring morning in front of the Alpha Center, Belote handed a $10,000 check over to city officials and former selectman Melvin Joe Johnson to be used on mechanical and electrical upgrades to the building.
The center, which was placed into the stewardship of the city in 2019, has been closed for about a year and a half. The city hoped to make much-needed repairs, and has been able to make major upgrades to the bathrooms.
“I used to actually go to school here when I was coming up as a young boy. I remember when we were growing up as kids that we used to have all these different kind of events,” Selectman Shawn Williams said. “The Alpha Center did a lot for me, and I know coming back here and opening up, it is going to do a lot more for a lot of kids.
“It feels great just to see the community coming together and being a part of revitalizing the Alpha Center. When I first took office, it was something that I saw was a need for our community and our children.
“To bring some life back to the Baertown community. This is a great community — a community that has been growing for a long time — and I just want to see that great work continue.”
The building needs extensive electrical work, along with an HVAC unit and other repairs. The project has been plagued by budget restraints since its origin. The board previously voted 1-5 against taking the project out to bid, after architect Steve Cox said it was over budget by almost double.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and Recreation Director Joyce Smith both advocated seeking bids in order to get a better estimate of the work. The mayor placed the matter on a recent city board agenda, but it died due to a lack of a second.
Williams and Smith said they are trying to find other avenues to save the center, but the city has $100,000 in state bond money awarded in 2017 that needs to be used by the end of this fiscal year.
The city is considering applying for a grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Lockley was able to procure a historical marker for the building, which was the first Black school in Baertown, and he is looking to have the building added to the department’s database. The sign will be unveiled on April 19.
Johnson, who graduated from the school, said he was thankful for Belote’s generosity.
“It feels like winning the Powerball,” Johnson said. “I want to thank the Belote family. I’ve known them for a long time, and they have been good to me. I really want to thank him for his generosity.
“We are going to put this (money) to use to fill up the community, fill up the building and see the seeds already starting.”
Williams also said she was grateful to Belote for the donation, noting the importance of the center in the community. The center is home to the McComb NAACP branch office as well as a local library branch.
Smith agreed with the sentiment.
“On behalf of the McComb Recreation department and these fine gentlemen here, I want to thank you, sir” she said to Belote. “It is going to go to a good place and we thank you so much.”
Smith gave a tour of the center to Belote, Johnson and Williams, showing the progress that had been made and what still needed work. Johnson gave historical tidbits throughout, giving context each room in the center.
Johnson has recently been pushing for the city to rename the Alpha Center in honor of the school’s former principal, Kermit “K.C.” Butcher and his wife Vera.
