In an effort to squash litterbugs, city officials are looking to follow suit with Pike County in raising its litter fine to almost double the current amount.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley floated the idea of raising the city’s litter fine from $372.50 to $750.
Pike County Supervisors voted in March to raise the county’s fine for littering from $250 to $750.
“I have received several calls from concerned citizens about litter here in McComb, and how bad it is,” Lockley said. “They would like to see our fine go up to $750, too. I told them I would put it out there to the board and let the board decide.”
Selectman Shawn Williams asked Police Chief Garland Ward how many litter citations the department had given recently, and Ward said he was not sure.
“I haven’t seen anybody litter. I know it is here, but I haven’t seen anybody throw it out of the window,” Ward said.
“We have got to catch them first. I can’t answer how much we collected over a time period. All I am saying is that I haven’t written a ticket, but I don’t know what my officers have done.”
Ward did express his support for raising the fine, adding that he would look at the statistics and have it by the next board meeting. Lockley agreed with Ward, calling the extreme hike a “deterrent.”
Ward also noted that if a resident notices someone littering, it would help the department to film them doing it, get their car tag number and bring it to the police department.
Selectman Devante Johnson said he had some videos that he would be willing to give to the department himself.
This comes after the mayor’s push to clean the city’s streets through community and ward cleanup as well as an adopt-a-street program. The next ward wide cleanup will be in Ward 3 on July 24, according to Lockley, who asked Johnson, who is over that ward, to look for problem streets.
Johnson also asked Lockley to have a copy of the adopt-a-street application sent to him, signalling his intent to adopt Pearl River Avenue. Lockley said he would send the application to the board.
Lockley further noted that five individuals, communities and churches have adopted streets in the city, and he expects the personalized signs the city created denoting the adoptions to be installed in the coming week.
