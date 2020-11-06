Count continues

While most races have been decided in Southwest Mississippi, a tight school board race remains unsettled in Pike County.
Percy Martin Jr. was leading Cassandra Lewis in the South Pike school board race to replace former trustee and current county Supervisor Sam Hall.
Martin has 420 votes (52%), and Lewis has 385 votes, not including all absentee, affidavit and curbside ballots.
At Pike County Election Central, election commissioners and the resolution board are going through the tough task of validating and processing nearly 4,000 absentee ballots for the county’s 25 precincts.
“It is going to be a while. We have a mountain of stuff,” said election commissioner chair Trudy Berger, who lost her race to her Republican opponent Julie Etheridge. “Each ballot has to be hand-counted and reconciled. The public really doesn’t understand the technicalities of what we are doing.”
The counting of absentee ballots is taking longer this year because of a new state law that changes the way those ballots must be kept and counted before the election.
In the past, pollworkers processed and counted those ballots at voting precincts on Election Night. The new law says those ballots must be kept under seal at the courthouse and processed by the resolution board on election night.
That change has essentially shifted a job that had been done by about 75 people to just five.
Pike County Circuit Clerk Roger Graves said the commission worked until noon Thursday and planned to resume Friday morning.
Before stopping for the day, commissioners completed results for 10 of the 25 precincts, including absentee, curbside and affidavit ballots, while the resolution board completed the validation of 20 of 25 precincts’ absentee ballots.
The board must validate the absentee ballots for matching signatures and other common errors, then the ballots are sent to the commissioners who must send a notice in the mail to make a correction by Nov. 13.
Berger noted it would be some time before the commissioners get complete results.
Commissioners completed half of the precincts that covered the South Pike race, which is too close to call without the inclusion of absentee, curbside and affidavit ballots.
In Amite County, incumbent school board trustee James C. Copeland won re-election after a close race with Janice Jackson Lyons, election officials confirmed Thursday morning after the counting of 1,205 absentee ballots.
Copeland received 705 votes (52%), while Lyons got 645 votes.
Mailed absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday have five days after Election Day to be received by county election officials.
