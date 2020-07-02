Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center’s cough and fever clinic — the facility’s drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 will remain open through the lunch hour beginning Monday. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1506 Harrison Ave.
Weather
Stocks
Gas Prices
|Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi
|Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.