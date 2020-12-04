LIBERTY — With town elections coming up next year, aldermen Tuesday approved a list of three election commissioners and authorized them to attend training in January.
Elections are June 8 for mayor and aldermen, and qualifying papers will be available Jan. 4, with a deadline of Feb. 6 to file.
Aldermen reappointed Penny Toney commissioner, and appointed Molly Gast and Debbie Miller to fill the positions of Betty Doucet and Gayle Tumey, who resigned.
In other business, aldermen:
• Heard a report on privilege licenses from Town Clerk Shawn Felder, who said there were 69 renewals and 22 yet to renew, with three businesses closed over the past year.
• Locked in natural gas prices through March with Texican Natural Gas at $2.80 per dekatherm.
• Renewed BBI software support for $2,290 and anti-virus protection for $400.
• Renewed BCBS dental coverage for full-time employees. Rates remain the same at $25.40 per month.
• Authorized Kenneth Cavalier to install a propane tank at his camp off Highway 569 North to run a gas fireplace since the town does not provide natural gas service to the location.
