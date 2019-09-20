Pike County Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky brought out another complaint about road work in the county at Thursday’s board meeting.
After complaining in the previous meeting about what he called paving on about a mile of Magee Road west of Summit, he claimed that about 4.2 miles of Gibson Road between Fernwood Road and U.S. 98 had recently been paved.
He said the board had given no orders to pave Gibson Road and had ordered that no roads be paved this year, and asked board attorney Wayne Dowdy, “What happens to an employee ... who doesn’t follow a board order?”
Dowdy said discipline of a county employee would be up to the board’s discretion.
Board President Chuck Lambert said no board orders had been violated.
“We don’t pave roads with asphalt,” Lambert said. “We fill potholes or we prelevel roads so we can put down DBST. It’s been that way since you joined the board in 2000. I think you’ve been on the board long enough to know how this works.”
DBST, or double bituminous surface treatment, is a paving process in which two applications of an asphalt binder and rocky aggregate are applied to a road to smooth and seal the underlying paved base.
Supervisor Fay Hodges said preleveling is usually done for short distances, but “that’s not to say it can’t be longer.”
Bowsky demanded that County Administrator Tami Dangerfield look for invoices showing that the county purchased asphalt.
“I know we bought asphalt,” Lambert said. “We used it to prelevel.”
To do the preleveling, asphalt is spread on the target areas with a motor grader, he said.
“Why would you prelevel four solid miles? Why go that far?” Bowsky said after the meeting. “I’ve been trying to get Jacks Drive paved for just a block, and nothing has been done.”
Bowsky shared a 2018 road plan which listed Jacks Drive, just outside the McComb city limits to the northeast, as awaiting DBST treatment.
Bowsky also went through a large stack of pictures showing what he said was new pavement on Gibson Road. He said he didn’t see any motor grader tracks in the applied asphalt in the pictures.
The Enterprise-Journal reporter who drove on Gibson Road after the meeting noted asphalt on much of the section of the road he traveled, including vehicle tracks of some kind impressed in the asphalt.
In another road matter, efforts to close Boyd Reeves Road in northeastern Pike County near Pricedale may be slowed or halted.
Lambert said the county closed the road because a bridge is out, and the board has been considering abandoning the road from Patsy Hill Road to the Walthall County line because the county has not been able to secure easements to fix the bridge.
He said some property owners are afraid of being landlocked if the county abandons the road, and the board may consider keeping the road public if area landowners can’t arrange easements among themselves.
