Osyka will have a special election Tuesday to fill the town alderman seat that became vacant following the death of longtime alderwoman Betty Ruth Mullins.
Town Clerk Hilda Wall said two people qualified to run for office.
Jimmy Ray Phelps and Marie Smith McDowell are competing for the seat at the council.
Deputy Clerk Denice Bonvillian said one other person qualified but missed the deadline.
The winner of the special election will hold office for the remainder of Mullins’ term, ending June 30, 2021.
McDowell, 57, who works as front counter support for Sparklight, said this is her first time running for office.
“My father was a people person, and I got that from him,” she said. “I want to give back to my community like he did, and I really want to see our city be great.”
Phelps, who works for the county, declined to comment.
Mullins died Oct. 22, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center at the age of 82.
