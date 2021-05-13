McComb’s city board accepted a bid for the MLK gym project despite the lowest bid coming in well over budget, with selectmen saying the city will have to “find the money” to pay for it.
The board voted 4-3 to accept a $1.6 million bid for the project, which had been budgeted for about $1.3 million.
Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill and Devante Johnson voted for the measure, while selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams opposed.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley broke the tie in favor of accepting the bid.
Cameron asked how far over budget the lowest bid was and Lockley said estimated it at around $250,000. Cameron also asked if the board would accept a bid knowing it was over budget. Lockley said the rest of the money would come through a budget amendment.
Hill said this precedent had been set in previous administrations, specifically during Cameron’s previous term when the board accepted a bid that was over budget for the construction of Fire Station No. 3 in east McComb.
“If I recall it was the same practice that you exercised. You found the money, made it up,” he said.
“This is something that we have to move on or else waste another 30 or $40,000 on another bid process. We need to move forward and find the money.”
With the acceptance of the bid, the project’s next step is to find the difference in budget and cost.
In other news, the board also voted to move Williams’ travel and training budget monies, which totals $2,400, to the Alpha Center renovation project in a 5-0 vote.
Cameron, Hill, Johnson, Tullos and Williams all voted in favor of him giving up his travel budget. Brock abstained without saying why.
“I just want to contribute to the moving forward of the Alpha Center project, and that’s is why I asked the board to allow me to transfer some of my travel and training funds to that project,” Williams said.
The city is awaiting bids for the Alpha Center renovation.
