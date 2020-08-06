The Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center has taken a big hit to its funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When government officials closed the state in the spring, many of the most important fundraising events the center holds annually had to be canceled.
“A big portion of what we do is fundraising and outreach. The entities that fundraiser for us had to stop, and our fundraising was also halted,” Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Kim Walley said.
The center provides forensic interviews for victims of child abuse and children who have been a witness to crimes, as well as counseling and other services. It receives little in the way of government funding and largely relies on donations.
Not only was the center’s in-house fundraising stifled, but the entities that often raise money on its behalf also took hits and had to cancel their efforts.
“If you have ever considered donating to help our CAC, now is the time to donate,” Walley wrote in a letter to supporters. “Never has your contribution been so desperately needed, and never before has had the potential to make such an enormous impact for the safety of the children in your community.”
Walley said the best way to donate is to go to the center’s website and click the “donate” button on the home page. People who wish to donate can also mail a check to the center’s address at 411 Maryland Ave., McComb.
For those who wish to donate supplies, they can deliver snacks, office and school supplies to the office as well. Walley said the center used to accept toy donations, but have since stopped to reduce the spread of the virus.
The virus not only stunted the center’s fundraising efforts but it also changed every facet of the center. Walley said the center had all the expenses other businesses and offices had with ordering sanitizer and personal protective equipment.
“We had to adapt. We knew we were deemed essential workers, so we had to look at a lot of policies, and when the shutdown happened, everyone other than forensic interviewers and therapists,” she said.
She said that the virus may have closed some businesses and stopped some social gatherings, but that doesn’t mean abuse stopped.
In fact, physical and domestic abuse cases have risen after opening back up since children are finally getting speaking with trusted individuals, she said.
“Since the kids have been out of school, there is a lot of abuse that is going unreported,” Walley said. “Now that everything is opening back up, we are learning about it now.”
The nonprofit serves in Pike, Lincoln, Amite, Copiah and Walthall counties.
Walley said the center works with Child Protective Services, law enforcement agencies, Department of Family and Children’s Services, the District Attorney’s office, child-expert forensic pediatricians, mental health therapists and vicitm advocates who watch the interviews take place and can ask questions through the center’s forensic interviewers.
The center provides vital services to the abused children and donations to the center go directly to benefit those children, she said.
