Pike County supervisors plan to appeal a State Oil and Gas Board order to pay Denbury Onshore for oil extraction dating back to 2006.
The complicated case, which involves different strata of underground sands, boils down to Denbury expecting taxpayers to pay for their own mistake, supervisors’ attorney Wayne Dowdy said at a meeting Friday.
Supervisors voted to file an appeal against the State Oil and Gas Board and Denbury Onshore in Pike County Chancery Court.
Dowdy said Denbury began operating in the McComb Field — located west of Interstate 55 — on condition it only produce oil from a strata known as D Sand.
However, Denbury began to produce from a different strata known as C Sand as well, without getting Oil and Gas Board permission or notifying mineral rights owners, who include Pike County and the McComb School District.
Under the original Oil and Gas Board restrictions, to operate in C Sand, Denbury would have had to calculate how much to pay property owners for that in addition to the D Sand revenue.
Recently landowners discovered Denbury was operating in C Sand and notified the Oil and Gas Board, which issued an amended order allowing C Sand production retroactively to 2006.
“The board’s order decreased your net revenue interest effective May 1, 2006,” according to a letter to supervisors from Denbury. “The reduction is small; most reductions are plus or minus 2%. As a result, you received revenue due to other co-tenants that must be recouped because the previous tract participation factors did not include net acre feet contribution for the C Sand.”
Denbury did not specify what the county would lose in dollars and cents.
A similar letter regarding the McComb School Board said it owes $49,352. The school board filed an appeal in chancery court on April 28.
Dowdy said Denbury’s request is unacceptable.
“If you do this, in my opinion it will be illegal for you to agree to waive any rights that you may have for the taxpayers,” Dowdy told supervisors Friday.
“I don’t think the law allows this to be done.”
Supervisors agreed to post a $500 bond to file their appeal.
In other business, supervisors:
• Noted the May 7 retirement of Keith Lott from Neel-Schaffer.
• Voted to apply for the annual $18,176 solid waste assistance grant from the Department of Environmental Quality.
• Approved a request from Mamie Kettle to rent the multi-purpose complex Aug. 7 for the McComb Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.
• Approved final payment of $18,380 to Wilco Inc. for work on the Bogue Chitto River bank stabilization project at Holmesville.
• Noted the hirings of Joseph J. Honea Jr. as corrections officer, Ronald Sanders and John Howard Adcox with the road department and Charles McKnight as part-time mosquito sprayer, and the discharge of Tyler L. Rushing from the sheriff’s department.
• Received a Mississippi Landmark Permit from the Department of Archives and History for work repairing water damage in the historic old courthouse at Holmesville sustained during a recent storm. County employees will make the repairs.
• Approved an agreement with Jeff Martin Auctioneers to sell surplus sheriff’s equipment.
• Heard a reminder from Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky of the upcoming redistricting process following the 2020 census. County administrator Tami Dangerfield said nothing can be done until census data arrives, likely in September.
