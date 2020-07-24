It takes a committee to open a campus.
To prepare for classes in an environment in which COVID-19 is expected to still be a strong presence, Southwest Mississippi Community College tasked employees from across campus with figuring out how to bring students back to campus safely.
The committee, chaired by Dr. Melissa Temple, the school’s associate vice president for nursing, includes representatives from academics and instruction, disability support, human resources, custodial services, housing and athletics.
SMCC officials are trying to open with a traditional on-campus attendance model, and committee members — not to be overly obvious — have identified keeping sick students off campus as key to avoiding the disease’s spread.
“Self-screening is going to be the biggest thing,” Temple said. “Ideally, students won’t be on campus if they’re sick.”
She said the school could use an app or might develop something on the its Canvas system to help students screen themselves before going to the campus.
“This summer, we fit all our on-campus classes in one building. We were able to distance the students and screen them as they entered the building,” Temple said. “That’s not feasible this fall. If we had everybody in a central location to screen before they go to class, they’d line up and gather together, and maybe spread the virus if they have it.”
Once students do make it to campus, Temple said the college plans to have more sections of many of its classes, so fewer students will be in each room and more effectively practice social distancing.
Students and employees will be asked to wear masks in high-traffic, common areas, but will be allowed to remove masks in classrooms if they can distance themselves adequately.
Faculty members will have clear face shields to wear during class, so that “it will be easier to talk and be understood,” Temple said.
SMCC plans to follow a traditional schedule as long as possible, but “we’ll go online if we have to,” she said.
Partitions have been placed in school offices and the cafeteria to aid in distancing efforts.
While classes are slated to begin on campus on Aug. 14 and end Dec. 11, Temple said an emphasis would be placed on completing things like laboratory components and nursing clinicals before Thanksgiving, in case COVID-19 continues to spread and increases its infection rate in the fall.
Rather than having one big move-in day for the dorms as is usual, Temple said the committee has developed a schedule for residential students to move in, and will limit how many people can come and help them.
For athletes, Temple said coaches are trying to have their players use weight rooms in shifts, to limit exposure and make social distancing easier.
Coaches are following guidelines provided by the National Junior College Athletic Association, but “just when we think we have everything figured out there, everything changes,” Temple said.
Athletic trainers will work with players to screen them and try to keep them hydrated without sharing water bottles.
In addition to the physical toll of COVID-19, Temple said the college is designating a mental health resource for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the stress of caution and isolation required by the presence of the disease.
Should a building or facility be closed or classes be cancelled schoolwide, the BearAware alert system and college social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram will be used to get the message out.
Even if changes have to made later in the semester, “we’re excited about the fall,” Temple said. “I’m ready to get back to class. I’ve missed the students, and I’m ready to get started. We’re going to do that and keep our students and employees safe.”
