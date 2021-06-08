When the pandemic shut down schools in spring 2020, Amite County High School stopped calling Shelia Seeden to substitute teach.
Instead, a hobby turned into another kind of calling.
A lockdown baking session has led to Seeden, of Liberty, climbing the ranks of an international contest while working to start a business.
She was voted into the top five of her group Thursday, ranked third as of Friday. Voting will continue through June 10 to decide which of the five will advance.
Since entering the contest May 11 with 34 others in her group, she’d already been voted into the top 15 then the top 10. On social media, Seeden’s friends are circulating her contest page, which allows anyone to vote once a day for free or to buy additional votes. Proceeds from purchased votes go to the No Kid Hungry Foundation.
If she rises to the next level of the contest, Seeden’s got her eyes on the grand prize of $20,000 — and a way to establish a baking business outside her home kitchen.
Also part of the grand prize are a year’s supply of chocolate-filled marshmallows and a feature in Bake from Scratch magazine.
“I don’t know what all’s in store,” she said. “I’m in it to win it, but however the Lord works it out, there has to be a purpose.”
Even without the prize money, her 20-year hobby of baking has already proven lucrative, with people frequently calling her to order a variety of cakes.
While she only baked occasionally before the pandemic, it’s become a regular part of her day for the past year.
“One day I was at home, and I think I decided to bake a cake for myself. I put it on Facebook, and it just went from there,” Seeden said. “I was taking it as it was coming. I’m basically baking just about every day.”
The most popular cakes in her repertoire are her blueberry coffee cake and cream cheese pound cake. Those were in two of the photos she submitted to The Greatest Baker and were two of the ones that qualified her.
She credits God for her baking successes and for her learning about the contest. An ad for it appeared on her Facebook feed.
“Just out of nowhere,” Seeden said. “For it to pop up that day, it was like, ‘Whoa, Lord, you talking to me?’ “
By the time Amite County schools reopened in September, she was almost too busy to accept sub jobs but did continue to sub as her scheduled allowed.
“Now it looks like I’m going on into cooking,” she said.
Her nephew recently hired her to cater a surprise party for his wife. Facebook posts of her work there led to more meal orders. Seeden obtained her ServSafe certification after taking a food safety course at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Voting for Seeden in The Greatest Baker is open at https://greatestbaker.com/2021/shelia-seeden. Cake orders are available by calling (601) 695-5371 or contacting Seeden through her Facebook page, Shelia Prayerwarrior Seeden.
