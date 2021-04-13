The old Movie Star Factory building on Highway 51 in Magnolia is still set to eventually play the role of a police and fire station for the town, albeit with a new script.
Aldermen voted to change the building code used to assess the old garment factory’s repair needs after hearing an update from Greg Durrell, president and principal architect of Durrell Design Group at last Tuesday’s meeting.
The 2015 building code which Durrell used for the project’s initial feasibility study would require over $235,000 to get the facility up to that code’s minimum.
Alternatively, architects could re-assess the factory under the 2012 building code, Durrell told the board. Since he couldn’t find where the town has adopted a building code, state law says any of the three most recent editions of the code — 2012, 2015 or 2018 — can be used, he said.
The 2012 code could save the town around $40,000, Durrell added.
The facility’s use as an emergency operations complex means that the 2015 code would also require a storm shelter be added to the building. That would mean structural upgrades to the factory’s light steel frame, including a concrete roof deck, and additional fire and smoke detectors.
“We will still be able to address the building as an essential facility. We’ll still have the adequate protections for that risk category, and we’ll still have the necessary upgrades for the level of alterations in that building,” Durrell said of the 2012 code.
“With our budget, we’ve got to go with the ’12,” Alderman Joe Cornacchione said before moving to approve the change. Aldermen Darrell Pounds and Antonio Martin also voted in favor. Alderman Clarence Burton Jr. was absent.
The code change will require some project schematics to be reworked, but Durrell said they will still be ready to show to the board later this month.
Aldermen approved paying $12,000 to Durrell Design Group for the construction schematics.
