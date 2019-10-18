McComb and its contractors will have to be a bit more careful about conducting home demolitions in the future.
Henry Green, director of zoning, inspections and planning for the city, told board members at Tuesday’s work session that someone had called the state’s Department of Environmental Quality about a contractor performing a demolition in the city.
“You can do one house per block per year and it’s not regulated,” Green said. “More than that and you have to inspect for asbestos and remove it if you find it.”
Green said the contractor took DEQ inspectors to the debris disposal site, where he said they saw no evidence of asbestos.
However, the city should have had an inspection done before the demolition began, Green said, and the city will face a penalty, though he believed the penalty will be an order for the city to have extra training for the city’s zoning, inspections and planning employees.
Green said he and another employee are already signed up for a training on asbestos inspection and mitigation so the city can have asbestos inspectors on staff.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley asked whether the city will be liable for asbestos mitigation fees, and Green said it will, as the city is acting as owner in performing the demolitions. Those fees, if necessary, would be included in prospective bid packets in the future, he said.
“So, what this means is, we might have fewer houses torn down because of (the costs associated with) asbestos,” Lockley said.
Garden Club pool
fee waiver discussed
Board members also discussed the McComb Garden Club’s request for a fee waiver for use of the pool at Edgewood Park for the Azalea Queen coronation, and such requests in general.
Selectman Devante Johnson asked if the city would be “giving away water” during the coronation.
Lockley said in the past, the Garden Club asked the city to be a sponsor of the event, and providing water would be part of the sponsorship rather than giving water for the event.
However, he noted that this request for the March event had not included a request for the city to help sponsor it this year.
“We’ve had people ask to waive their water bill — and I know we can’t waive water bills — but people are asking how do you do this and not waive a water bill?” Johnson said.
Lockley reiterated that it’s not considered a giveaway if the city is helping to sponsor the event.
“I think a lot of citizens would like the city to sponsor their leaks,” Selectman Ronnie Brock said.
Fire Chief Gary McKenzie was called up to explain again an idea he offered in a department head meeting and at the previous work session.
He suggested a registry on the city’s website where organizations could list events and request sponsorship of the rental fees for city venues from businesses and individuals.
“Then, the city wouldn’t have to waives fees,” McKenzie said.
Brock suggested that the city check with the state auditor’s office to make sure the provision of water under a city sponsorship does not run afoul of state law.
Johnson and Shawn Williams said the city should come up with guidelines under which rental fees can be waived.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a report on the upcoming Summit Street Unity Festival.
• Heard a request for the city to help sponsor the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program this year.
• Acknowledged $27,203 in fine and seizure funds that closes the books on the Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
• Noted $3,000 to be paid to the Butler Snow law firm for continuing work on the $500,000 borrowed for park improvement projects.
• Received a report on internet use tax rebates due to be paid by the state in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.