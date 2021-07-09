TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors gave the go-ahead for county engineer Jeff Dungan and county economic developer Pam Keaton to seek a $100,000 site development grant from the Mississippi Development Authority for a prospective industrial site north of the U.S. 98 bypass in Tylertown.
The 33-acre site off Highway 27 North is mostly forested, and the grant, which would require a $50,000 local match, would help to clear the site and provide transportation access to it.
“I would recommend that you sell the timber and mulch what’s left, and build a turnout off Highway 27,” Dungan said Tuesday. “That will allow anybody looking at it to see the land and how it lays, and show them how they can get in and out.”
Keaton said the work would give the county a “build-ready site” for any prospects.
Dungan said the site could pay big dividends for the county, as similar projects have for other nearby counties.
“Lincoln County just sold a spec building they built for $4 million,” he said. “Pike County does that sort of thing all the time.”
In other infrastructure matters, the board declared an emergency to replace a culvert on Buck Bridge Road.
The road is now closed due to the condition of the existing culvert, and Dungan estimated that it should cost about $30,000 to place an arch culvert 40 feet long.
Dungan notified the board that applications are available for federal Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funds through the state, but about half of the funding has been allotted to projects that were not funded last year.
“It would probably be better if were more selective about the project we apply for this year,” Dungan said.
He said he suspects that projects involving previously federally funded routes or involving two or more bridges might be likelier to be funded through the ERBR program.
“I hate to say it’s not worth applying for, but I think most things won’t be funded if they’re not an emergency or the road isn’t closed,” he said.
He said replacing two bridges on Kirklin Road is “probably our best shot.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved engineering and architecture agreements with Dungan and Johnny Waycaster for renovations to the courthouse.
• Approved a resolution of support for Lawrence County to receive funding to construct Highway 44 between Highways 583 and 27.
• Scheduled a walk-through of the former Sunflower grocery building for Dungan to inspect it and make repair and renovation suggestions.
• Noted a bid opening for a road reseal project will be conducted Aug. 18.
