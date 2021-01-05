Pike County supervisors will invite Magnolia town officials to their next meeting, 8 a.m. Jan. 15, to discuss the status of the town library.
According to a 1976 agreement, the county must maintain insurance coverage, while the town handles repairs, which are currently needed on the building.
The library is marred by missing and rotting posts and rotten woodwork, among other issues.
“Back when that library was built, the city of Magnolia agreed that it would be responsible for repairs and upkeep and maintenance,” said board attorney Wayne Dowdy.
Supervisor Sam Hall suggested inviting town aldermen to the next supervisors’ meeting to find a solution.
“They should take care of that library,” said Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky.
Terry Jackson of the Magnolia Gazette, who brought the matter before supervisors last year, agreed.
“The city is not living up to their end of the bargain. They want to get rid of it, in my opinion,” he said. “We’d appreciate it if y’all could meet with them and get this worked out. It’s falling apart.”
Dowdy produced a copy of the original deed showing the town bought the property in 1962 from two citizens for $3,500.
Oil exploration to start
Supervisors authorized ClearRock Geophysics to conduct seismic tests on county right-of-way in the northeastern part of the county for $1,000.
ClearRock representative Gary Stewart of Brookhaven said the company is getting permission from mineral rights owners and will use two methods: the “vibe method” using heavy equipment on roads, and 100-foot-deep “shot holes” using explosive charges away from the roads.
“Hopefully we’ll find a prospect,” Stewart said, noting the exploration will cost around $1 million.
Later the company will focus on the southwest part of the county from the Pike County Speedway to Gillsburg, he said.
New board president
In other business,supervisors:
• Rotated board officers, with District 3 Supervisor Robert Accardo moving to president and District 4 Supervisor Jake Gazzo to vice president. Last year the board agreed to rotate presidents annually according to district, starting with District 2 Supervisor Sam Hall, who served as president last year with Accardo as vice president.
• Noted the resignation of Dr. Jarrold Harrell from the Southwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees effective this past Jan. 1. Supervisors will come up with a replacement. “I think it’s important to find a minority to appoint to maintain the diversity on that board,” Hall said.
• Noted the hiring of Jesse David Griffin at the sheriff’s office.
• Approved final payment of $142,471 to M&P Construction for renovations to the health department building.
