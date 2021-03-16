An open house is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the new Our Lady of Hope Catholic Retreat Center at the former St. Mary of the Pines, Chatawa.
The historic School Sisters of Notre Dame retirement home and spiritual retreat center recently sold to Chatawa Retreat Center LLC for a nominal $10, according to records filed in the Pike County Chancery Clerk’s office.
“Come view our grounds and enjoy a family day,” said an announcement on the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Retreat Center Facebook page.
Father Mark Beard will bless the Shrine of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Retreat Center.
There will be snacks from an ice cream truck and bounce house rental.
The retreat is located at 3167 Old 51 S., Osyka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.