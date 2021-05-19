Exactly 26 years after he was believed to have been murdered at a remote site in Fernwood, Donald Lee Izzett Jr. will be remembered in a memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In the meantime, his mother, Debra Skelley of Maryland, has rented space on a digital billboard on Highway 98 East at Locust Street in McComb that says, “Donald Lee Izzett Jr. deserves justice. Murdered May 1995 by a local.”
The memorial service will take place at 1064 Hill Drive, Fernwood. Dr. David Millican will officiate. The public is invited.
“It’s a step toward closure for Ms. Skelley,” said her attorney, Ronnie Whittington of McComb. “It (murder investigation) is not complete yet, but it is an appropriate tribute and memorial for a young man who lost his life here.”
Izzett disappeared in 1995 at the age of 19, and no one has been charged in his death. However, in 2019 Skelley filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Shane Guenther, formerly of McComb and now of Washington State. The case was dismissed after the parties settled out of court.
Skelley believes Izzett was shot to death on May 25, 1995, and his remains burned and buried two days later in Fernwood.
She has never held a memorial service for him until now.
“There’s nothing stronger than a mother’s love, and Debra Skelley has worked tirelessly to obtain justice and remembrance of her son,” said attorney Bill Goodwin, who along with Whittington represented Skelley in her civil suit. “She never got to say goodbye, and she’s still searching for closure.”
Officials have conducted several archaeological digs at the site over the years, and while they found possible charred human bone fragments, results were not deemed conclusive enough to press criminal charges — so far, anyway.
“It is still under investigation,” District Attorney Dee Bates said Tuesday when asked about the case.
An archaeological dig at the site last year included a search of the area by cadaver dogs, one of which apparently detected the scent of human remains.
“K9 Jessie gave her trained final response indicating the presence of the odor of human remains at (specific location),” according to a report by dog handler Dr. Joan Brehm of Bloomington, Ill. “K9 Jessie continued her search working west to the old fenceline and gave her trained final response on a pile of dirt that had been sifted from the site of her previous trained final response.”
In May 2020, the Canadian Broadcast Corp. presented a five-part podcast on the case, “Someone Knows Something: Season 6” by investigative journalist David Ridgen, who interviewed numerous key players in the saga, including a California man who claimed to have been present when Izzett’s body was burned.
“There is very credible evidence that his body was desecrated at the location of the memorial service,” Whittington said.
He credited “25 years of unending effort by a grieving mother” in keeping the case alive.
“Particular people in the community have been supportive of her,” Whittington said. “This service supports her as much as it memorializes and honors her son’s life.”
