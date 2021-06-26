McComb’s city board enacted another hiring and purchasing freeze to help shore up the city’s finances Thursday morning.
City Administrator David Myers hiring and major purchases would be put off “unless absolutely necessary. “
He went on explain the plan as a soft freeze after Selectman Donovan Hill asked how Myers defined “major.”
“There’s not really a set amount,” Myers said. “We’ll take it on a case-by-case basis, but mainly, when something comes up, the answer will be no.”
Selectman Devante Johnson asked whether the city would have any reserve funds left over at the end of the fiscal year due to the freeze, and Myers and Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the city would have funds in reserve regardless.
“We’re trying to have more of a reserve,” Myers said.
Board members present approved the freeze unanimously, with Ronnie Brock, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams attending in person, and Hill and Johnson attending by phone. Michael Cameron was absent.
The board also attempted to put more teeth in to the city’s regulation of nightclubs and event centers, but Brock’s motion to adopt an amended ordinance failed to gain a second.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized board attorney Angela Cockerham to respond to former public works director Chuck Lambert’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filing over wrongful termination.
• Promoted Kris Smith to lieutenant in the fire department.
• Hired Kristopher Coleman and Austin White as police officers.
• Named Lockley as the city’s voting delegate at the Mississippi Municipal League convention, with Williams as alternate.
• Paid architect Steve Cox $3,925.
• Bought insurance for participants in recreation department activities from Ameritas Life Insurance for $3,930.
• Renewed insurance for city buildings and vehicles through EMC Insurance for $213,935.
• Paid Dickerson & Bowen about $160,000 for two invoices on the city’s bond-financed paving project.
• Paid the premium of $3,040 for insurance on the city’s newest pumper truck for the fire department.
• Bought a $2021 Ford F-150 4-by-4 for $40,290 using police seizure funds.
• Made a bond payment of $112,375 and bond refunding payment of $136,688 to First National Bank of Clarksdale.
