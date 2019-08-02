Pike County voters will decide nominees and the winner of one countywide race in Tuesday’s primary contests.
Candidates have to secure a majority of 50 percent plus one vote in order to avoid an Aug. 27 runoff.
Here’s a look at who will be on the ballot:
Voters will pick a winner in the tax collector’s race between incumbent Gwendolyn Nunnery and challenger Sherry Ellzey, who are both running as Democrats and have no general election opponents.
In the sheriff’s race, first-term Democratic incumbent Kenny Cotton faces challenger Edwin “Ed’ Thompson, and four Republicans, James Brumfield, D.C. Corson, Rodney Nordstrom and Tim Vanderslice, are running for their party’s nomination.
Republican incumbent Circuit Clerk Roger Graves faces deputy clerk Gina Mitchell, with the primary winner advancing to face Democrat Johnny Scott in the Nov. 5 general election.
Democrats Angela Simmons Melson and Renanda Taylor-Cain are competing for their party’s nomination in the tax assessor’s race, with the nominee facing Republican incumbent Laurie Allen in November.
The District 1 supervisor’s race features incumbent Tazwell Bowsky facing off with Charles Burris, Tracey Felder and Roger Nick, with the primary winner claiming the seat.
In District 2, incumbent Faye Hodges faces a primary challenge from Sam Hall, Shonda Martin Patterson and Lucy Darlene Tobias.
In District 3, Republicans Robert Accardo, Dwain Brister, Rick Brister, William “Rusty” McCulley and Gary McKenzie are seeking the Republican nomination, and Justin Bruce, Gyromee Magee, Pat Martin, Etta Bateaste Taplin, Mary Thompson and Alton Witherspoon Jr. are competing for the Democratic nomination. The winner of the general election will replace incumbent supervisor Chuck Lambert, who is not seeking re-election.
In District 4, Republicans Greg Ballew, Marlin Bass, Val Deer, Jake Gazzo, Tommy McKenzie and Janie Wells are running to replace incumbent Luke Brewer, who isn’t seeking a third term. No other candidates are running, which means the race will be decided in this month.
In District 5, Democrats Fred Klunk, Thaxter Pittman, Eddie Simmons and Christopher Upchurch are running, with the nominee facing Lee Fortenberry in the general election. The winner will replace incumbent Gary Honea, who is stepping down.
For central district justice court judge, Democrats Sheilar Conerly Pickens and Thomas Richardson are vying for the nomination to face incumbent Melvin Hollins and Arthur Quinn, who are both running as independents.
Democrats James Brown, Jerry Dobbs, Reggie McArthur, Monica “Nipsey” Ramsey and Mark Thompson are competing in the central district constable’s race.
In the coroner’s race, Revalee Tucker Bolain, Willie King and David “Rashad” Taylor are seeking the Democratic nomination and the winner will face Republican Bryant “Wally” Jones and independent candidate Smithie Buie in November.
Races for chancery clerk, northern and southern district justice court judge won’t be contested until November.
Unopposed are Northern District Constable Denny Johnson, Southern District Constable Oliver James and county attorney David Brewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.