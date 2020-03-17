What exactly is COVID-19, how does it work and why is it dangerous?
COVID-19 is a “novel” form of coronavirus. Novel means it’s never been catalogued among other known viruses.
There are many other types of coronavirus, including some strains of the common cold and influenza.
This also is the family of viruses that caused an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome — SARS — in 2003.
The outbreak of COVID-19 is thought to be tied to infected bat saliva, meaning the initial transmission of the disease was zoonotic.
Coronaviruses are aptly named because the nanoscale particles have protein spikes on one end that slightly resemble the spikes on a crown.
But just because COVID-19 is new doesn’t mean doctors have a limited understanding of its biochemistry.
Viruses infect healthy cells by attaching to them without being detected by the body’s immune system. They’re stealthy structures that aren’t “alive” in a biological sense, like bacteria, and they work to hijack healthy cells, turning them into virus reproduction factories.
This particular virus prefers to attach to receptors on respiratory cells, which is part of why the disease can progress toward serious illnesses, including bronchitis or pneumonia.
Viruses attach to the healthy cells through a lock-and-key method, whereby a spike on the structure of the virus and made of a protein, or S-protein, attaches itself to a cell receptor, according to research conducted by scientists at the University of Texas at Austin and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The study found that COVID-19 shares other genetic similarities to the virus that causes the outbreak of SARS in the early 2000s. The molecular bond between the protein spike on the SARS virus and the receptor cell looks structurally similar to the bond between the COVID-19 virus and receptor. However, the actual bond is fulfilled by different amino acids.
After the protein is bound to the cell receptor, the membrane surrounding the virus physically combines with the membrane of the healthy cell — and there’s the infection, a cell “hijacking” and establishment of a “virus factory.”
When the virus is able to infect one individual cell, it will use that cell’s mechanics to produce copies of itself at an exponential rate, spreading throughout the body and infecting healthy cells.
An interesting aspect of the surface chemistry of COVID-19 is just how tightly the virus clings to healthy cells and the affinity of the virus to make those bonds. Research cited in the Texas paper suggests COVID-19 binds to receptor cells much more tightly than other viruses of its kind.
This behavior is by no means exclusive to the recent outbreak of COVID-19.
That’s a good thing because doctors understand the way viruses, including strains of influenza and the common cold, interact with the body and how to best treat symptoms. There is no “cure” to these sorts of illnesses, only treatment and symptom management, and the development of a genuine antidote would be, arguably, the most important advancement in the history of medicine.
A vaccine for the virus would probably come along the lines of an mRNA-based mechanism. The vaccine would introduce messenger RNA in an attempt to block the spike protein on the surface of the virus from being able to bind to healthy cells.
But the understanding of the binding mechanism the virus uses to attach to human receptor cells could open up an opportunity for novel development of a drug that could physically or mechanically block that binding, rather than encouraging an immunity to the virus like vaccines.
While there’s plenty of misinformation regarding the virus out in circulation, there are a number of precautions that people should take in order to stay healthy.
The biggest risk of COVID-19 isn’t to people with healthy immune systems — it’s to those who don’t. It’s important to remember that a person can carry the virus without exhibiting any symptoms and can further spread the disease during that time, creating a hazard for other people.
These suggestions are particularly relevant now but are also steps that should always be taken during flu season to prevent illness.:
• Wash your hands with soap and water and use hand sanitizer when you don’t have access to soap. Hand sanitizer isn’t as effective at keeping your hands clean as soap. Sanitizer is made of isopropyl alcohol or ethanol and a gel such as aloe vera or vegetable glycerin and is a effective at sterilizing skin, but much more of it is needed to effectively remove germs from your hands. Soap sanitizes your hands and physically removes all lingering particles. Plus, the chemistry of soap is similar to that of the lipids that make up the virus’ membrane, which means soap has the ability to shred the virus.
• Cover sneezes and coughs. Tiny droplets present in sneezes and coughs can fly more than 25 feet through the air and are the main method of transmission of the virus.
• Keep a distance of at least six feet from other people and stay home from work or school if one feels sick.
• The Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi Department of Health recommends avoiding or canceling events that will attract 50 or more people.
• The situation is rapidly evolving, there will probably be confirmed cases in Southwest Mississippi at some point — and there are also many effective ways to make sure people remain healthy.
