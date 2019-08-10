An early Thursday morning shooting that left one man dead in east McComb was quickly resolved thanks to the quick work of police and Pike County sheriff’s investigators, who only hours later filed murder charges against a man who was recently released from prison.
Gerrick Matthews, 33, of 1002 Avenue E Extension, McComb, allegedly shot and killed Demarcus A. Brown, 33, also of McComb, early Thursday morning near the intersection of North Locust Street and Avenue F Extension.
Police received a call at 4:35 a.m. Thursday alerting them to the shooting.
Investigators would not provide a description of the gun or where Brown was shot, citing an ongoing criminal investigation.
A wounded Brown was taken from the scene of the shooting to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he died, according to a police news release.
About four hours after responding to the scene, police officers and sheriff’s deputies captured Matthews without incident across town at a home on Holmes Street.
Investigators interviewed him throughout the afternoon on Thursday before charging him.
It is unclear whether Matthews is being held at the Pike County jail or if he has been granted bond.
The Pike County jail docket has not been updated since July 30 and the online inmate roster has not been updated since late January.
Jail staff said nobody had been keeping up with the docket, and explained that staff on the night shift are responsible for doing so. Staff indicated that records might possibly be updated by Monday.
The jail docket is intended to be updated each day and is considered an article of public record. Some counties update their dockets hourly and most update it at least once daily.
Booking staff at the jail did not reply to a request for information made over the phone Friday afternoon.
Records from the Mississippi Department of Corrections show Matthews was released from prison just 50 days before the Thursday’s killing.
In February 2010, Matthews, then 21, was indicted for aggravated assault and conspiracy for robbing Blake E. Murray and Jake Case, both of Summit, and shooting Murray with a handgun in April 2009.
According to court records, Matthews shot Murray in his left leg with a small-caliber handgun while robbing the two men in Burglund Heights. He received a 10-year sentence.
Matthews was convicted in Pike County and scheduled for release in June 2019.
He was also indicted for the June 2009 theft of a 1984 Chevrolet Camaro and fleeing from police.
Matthews entered the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in October 2009 and was released June 19 after serving time at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
