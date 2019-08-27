McComb police have identified the man who has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident Friday in Hollywood.
Jalek Barton, 18, of Ruth, was arrested without incident at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at a residence in McComb after authorities identified him as the driver who allegedly struck Rachel Jackson McKnight, 39, of Summit.
Barton has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident. He was being held in the Pike County Jail on $100,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 4.
McKnight was rushed to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center after being found by pedestrians on a lane in the cemetery around 11 a.m. with apparent trauma. She died at the hospital a short time later.
Detective Victoria Carter said two people walking in the cemetery found McKnight and administered CPR until first responders arrived. The driver who struck her had already left the scene, Carter said.
Police initially identified McKnight as a white woman but later said she was black.
McKnight was a longtime employee and manager at the Kroger in McComb.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.