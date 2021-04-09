The McComb city board is surveying its options for the renovation, construction and demolition of multiple projects and buildings around the city.
During a sparsely attended work session Tuesday night, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley laid out his reason for reintroducing a vote to put the Alpha Center project out to bid for the third time.
“You don’t know what it is going to cost until you bid it out,” Lockley said. “We need to go ahead and bid that out and that will give us, the city, the information needed to know how we can disburse money.”
The city got a grant from the state for a substantial amount of money that the board allocated to the Alpha Center project, and Lockley said the city had nine moths to use those funds before it was lost.
The board previously voted against putting the center project out to bid, with multiple selectmen saying it was over budget out of the gate. The second time the board was set to vote on it, it died due to a lack of a second.
The project includes lighting and an HVAC unit, which Lockley said is all the building truly needs to get the satellite library and the NAACP back in the building. He noted he is working on getting volunteers to do the flooring and painting of the building, which he said has gone quite well.
“We need to get that done in order that we can get that library back in the building for our children,” Lockley said. “I think it is very important that we do this. We do not need to wait until the nine months are up.”
Selectman Shawn Williams, whose ward is where the center resides, asked the matter be brought to a vote in the next meeting.
The board also took time to thank Southwest Distributors owner Rob Belote on his $10,000 donation to the center for repairs.
“It takes a collective effort between private and public. This is an example of what public and private can do together to benefit our community,” Lockley said. “My hat goes off to Southwest Distributors for participating in this project. We just need a few more to come on board and let us complete this task complete and get that building up and running again.”
Lockley also noted that there will be a public acknowledgment of the landscaping project that was done through a grant with the Mississippi Urban Forrest Council at 3:45 p.m. April 19.
The board then moved on to the Martin Luther King Center, which went out to bid the previous week. Lockley said M3A, the architect firm recommended the lowest bidder, Mitch Co. Construction, of Hattiesburg, which estimated costs at $1.6 million. Lockley said that was still $200,000 over budget, but the board put the matter on the agenda for a vote next week.
“We had three bidders on the gym. We have approximately $1.4 million to use for building the gym, and all three bids came in above $1.4 million,” Lockley said.
The board also got an update on the demolition project from Zoning, Inspections and Permits Director Henry Green, who told the board they would soon be looking at bids for the project.
“We found out eight of the 11 properties that are on the list do have asbestos in them, so eight of them, will have to be abated and then they will have to be demoed,” he said. “I have three contractors that have picked up the quote sheets. They are working on those. They should be back by Thursday.”
The city has a list of about 11 buildings it condemned in order to demolish them, and Green said he would try to get as many of them completed with the $40,000 the city allocated for the project. He said it would be a challenge with many of the buildings containing asbestos
Green noted one property that has been a sticking point for the city, 917 N. James Ave, was still under forbearance, so the bank that owns the lien on the home could not get the home back up to code or demolished by the 30-day limit the board gave it.
“Wells Fargo said their hands were tied. They could not regain control of the loan,” Green said, noting “It has been more than 30 days, so of course it goes back on the list. As long as the city can legally tear it down, we’ll see it go.”
Green said he messaged the board attorney about the legality of the city demolishing the building while it was under forbearance, but the attorney did not respond before the board meeting.
Selectmen Devante Johnson, Ronnie Brock, Michael Cameron, Donovan Hill and Ted Tullos were absent from the informal meeting.
Log In
