Power companies fought to restore electricity Tuesday morning as icy weather continued to knock it out and leave thousands in Southwest Mississippi without lights.
There were 9,981 Entergy customers in Mississippi affected by outages as of Tuesday afternoon and 5,102 Magnolia Electric Power members without power.
About 2,000 of Entergy’s affected customers were in Pike County. Another 1,000 were in Walthall County.
An area from Fernwood south to the Louisiana line remained the most affected in Pike County as of Tuesday afternoon. That same area was among the first places to lose electricity on Monday.
“Fernwood area, we’re looking at around the 1,700 mark,” said customer service representative Dusty Shack. “That’s going to have Fernwood and Osyka tied in together.”
As of Tuesday, the areas with the most outages included 752 around Osyka, 633 east of Fernwood, 426 in Magnolia, 368 between U.S. Highway 98 and Airport Fernwood Road and 173 just south of Magnolia.
There were 441 outages in Tylertown and 754 west of there.
“We were prepared, but the conditions are not allowing us as fast a response as we would like,” Shack said. “That’s our biggest hurdle, getting these 40,000-pound trucks out on the roads.”
He did not know what Entergy’s peak outage number was on Monday or the amount of customers whose power had so far been restored.
Magnolia Electric’s outages peaked with around 9,000 of its 32,847 customers affected on Monday. Around 3,700 of those customers’ power restored by Tuesday at noon.
However, with temperatures staying low and keeping Monday’s ice from thawing off power lines and tree limbs, it was a challenge for line workers to keep up.
“For every time something goes up, something goes back down,” said Lucy Shell, Magnolia Electric’s member services and communications manager.
The amount of ice that accumulated in Magnolia Electric’s service area was about what was expected.
“We just expected it to be on the other side of the interstate. I don’t think people in Tylertown realized that it hit them as hard. It got shifted over,” Shell said.
Pike and Walthall counties were the areas with the most outages in Magnolia Electric’s service area, which also includes Amite, Franklin, Lawrence and Lincoln counties.
“It hit the southeastern corner and the eastern side at an angle,” Shell said.
Southwest Electric Power, based in Jefferson County, sent three crews to bolster Magnolia Electric’s force. They were joined by 12 line workers from Singing River Electric from Lucedale and Pike County and Kinco contract crews.
Entergy Mississippi and Magnolia Electric have both asked their customers to voluntarily conserve electricity as repairs continue to avoid a strain on the regional power grid.
Shell said the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which oversees the power grid that connects Mississippi to the U.S. midwest and part of Canada, asks power companies on that grid to try and use only so much power during widespread weather outages.
“It’s not something that’s coming just from us,” Shell said. “What’s happening up there is affecting us as much as what’s happening down here’s affecting them.”
People who are iced in tend to use more electrical heaters and other household amenities. The resulting higher electrical demand can make it more difficult getting downed parts of an electrical system back online.
A statement Monday from Entergy Mississippi said electricity use by customers during this week’s winter weather was expected to be even higher than that of the January 2019 polar vortex.
Shack had not heard Tuesday that Entergy Mississippi would hold any planned outages or rolling blackouts but encouraged customers to cut back all the same.
Residents can lower their electricity use by lowering their thermostat to 68 degrees or lower, not letting warm air escape the house, turning off non-essential lights and appliances, avoiding running dishwashers and laundry machines, and cooking foods at the lowest possible settings.
Shack also advised that people stay off the roads and to call in any downed power lines.
