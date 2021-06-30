With Mississippi vaccination rates among the lowest in the country, state health officials are encouraging more Mississippians to get the jab as the newest variant strain overtakes its competition as the dominant strain in the area.
During an update from the Mississippi Department of Health about the Delta strain Tuesday, officials gave an update on the state’s dismal vaccination rates and how that affects variants.
“As much as we would like COVID to be over, we are not done,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
Over the last week, 11 deaths in the state were caused by the Delta variant. Ten were among unvaccinated people, three were in people under 30 and one death was in a partially vaccinated person. Dobbs noted the partially vaccinated person was in his or her 80s and had other contributing factors.
There were 78 cases of the Delta variant since last week, and an overall rise in cases of about 15% over the past month. Dobbs attributed the bump to low vaccination rates mixed with the new variant, noting Memorial Day did not seem to play a major role in the uptick.
Dobbs said the vast majority of cases in the state are among unvaccinated people. Those who are vaccinated still have a chance of contracting the variant, but the risk of severe illness is unlikely and hospitalization and death even less so.
Dobbs said the median age of those catching the virus in the state is late 20s to early 30s, which he attributed to vaccination rates in that age group being much lower than others.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said most of the transmission of the Delta variant is in the larger metropolitan counties such as Rankin, Hinds and Madison, but that does not mean people in other counties are unaffected by the variant.
“It feels reminiscent of where we were in the earlier part of the pandemic around this time last year … It feels like we are in that same situation now with the Delta variant,” Byers said. “I don’t know how many different ways we have to say it, but the path forward is through vaccination.”
Dobbs said the Delta variant is a big concern for the state as a whole.
“I would say that it is now the dominant strain in Mississippi,” Dobbs said.
Though there is more of a chance of breakthrough cases in vaccinated people with the new strain, it will thrive more in unvaccinated individuals.
“It looks like the vaccines have very good protection against the Delta strain.”
Byers said most of the breakthrough cases are in people over the age of 70.
Dobbs said he believed it’s a good idea to continue wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, noting he does so himself. He added that masks will likely not reach the point of being mandated in the state.
He also said it was not likely that the state will require students and teachers be vaccinated in the near future.
Dobbs and Byers said it is important that Mississippians listen to their primary care physicians over “Facebook scientists,” and encouraged those who are still unvaccinated to go to their doctor and talk about it.
