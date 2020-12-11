Virus takes no bite out of animal care

McComb Animal Hospital veterinarians have been lending a helping hand to furry residents of the area for nearly 70 years.
“We’ve been here since my grandfather started the business in the ’50s,” manager Melanie Carruth said. “It’s definitely a family-owned, locally owned business. We’re in our third generation.”
Although coronavirus precautions have somewhat temporarily changed the dynamic of how patients are seen, the staff is still promoting Christmas cheer and holiday safety.
Clients are asked not to enter the office but rather to call and notify the staff to meet them at their vehicle to take their pets inside.
McComb Animal Hospital hasn’t had to shut down at any point during the pandemic, partly thanks to that policy.
The business put it in place at the start of the pandemic to protect high-risk employees and medical workers.
It has worked well for clients despite the adjustment it has been for everyone, including the pets, Carruth said.
General veterinary care like exams and general surgery, a full pharmacy, a boarding kennel and pet food and treats for sale remain the hospital’s range of services.
While early pandemic fears about COVID-19 transmission among dogs and cats have been mostly disproven, Carruth has noticed something of an increase in patient intake. However, it’s because spending more time with pets has put people better in tune with their companions’ needs.
“More people are at home more often. They’re home with their pets and watch things that are happening,” she said.
Veterinarians remind people to be careful with what they feed their furry companions.
The holiday season is a time for eating festive treats and decadent meals for many humans, but that food can be unhealthy and unsafe for their pets.
“No bones,” Carruth said. “Please try not to give your pet leftovers of turkey bones. Be careful with food and treats.”
Fatty foods can also be dangerous for pets.
Carruth said their office typically sees an increase in gastrointestinal issues the week after holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas due to people giving pets table food.
Carruth and the staff are set to celebrate the season with their holiday spa special. Pets can get bathed and pampered before having a special Christmas photo session next Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 17.
Spa sessions are taken by reservation only, either in-person or by calling (601) 684-1581. Carruth said the sessions are very popular and early reservations are encouraged.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, McComb Animal Hospital’s mission has not changed across the generations.
“Pets that we have relationships with, we feel like they’re just as much a part of our family as theirs,” Carruth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.